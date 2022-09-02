More than a year after the military coup that plunged Myanmar into violent conflict, a deliberate catastrophe is taking shape in the centre of the country.

The worsening situation made international headlines in July, when the junta executed four pro-democracy activists. But the greatest changes are in rural areas that form part of the country’s demographic, cultural and social core.

Resistance to the military is fiercest in rural parts of Sagaing and Magway; regions which, together with Mandalay, are home to the Bamar people, Myanmar’s dominant cultural and linguistic group. Junta forces have responded with an ongoing campaign of killings, arson and forced displacement.

With a junta-enforced communications blackout, little information seeps out and it is with considerable difficulty that humanitarian assistance gets in. It should be clear now that the State Administration Council (SAC) junta intends to starve the entire population into submission. There are frightening echoes of what Stalin did in Ukraine during the ‘Red Famine’ years of 1932-33.

The junta knows very well that a clear-cut military victory is no longer feasible. The Myanmar military seems to be strong on paper and in the minds of some foreign experts. In reality its situation verges on the precarious. Hence it has to resort to drastic measures upon entire rural populations.

The timeline of resistance to the coup of 1 February 2021 is marked by a descent into mass brutality. At the beginning, peaceful mass protests in the cities had an almost carnival-like air to them. Then security forces used live ammunition, resulting in deaths. Barricades were put up by protesters but these too were demolished, with heavy calibre fire in some cases.