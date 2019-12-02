Splinters: December – short essays on the here & now

A matter of choice

by Christos Tombras

You are five years old. You have just discovered the ancient game of Go. I cannot know who introduced you. Perhaps you heard about it at school. Or was it your father? Perhaps your grandfather? I like the idea. Let’s imagine that it was your grandfather who was very proud when you showed that you share his interest in Go.

Now your teachers are proud of you, and your family too. You like the attention, of course. But most of all you like that you can make the grandfather proud. Go is interesting. You are really good at it. Your ability to secure your stones and territory and quickly grasp the dynamics on the board helps you to advance your play to professional levels. Soon you find yourself at the top rank of your team. Then you are declared the top player of your local area, and then you become the best in your league. If it was chess we would say that you are now a grandmaster. In fact an international grandmaster.

You are on top of the world. You are still young. In your country, South Korea, Go is very respected and good players are widely admired. You can look forward to the future, to the years and years of pride and wisdom ahead of you. Your grandfather is not with us any more. But he still lives in your memory. You are thinking of him after every victorious milestone, and of the pride he would have because of your success.

* * *

And then these people come to you with a challenge. They are respectful, young people from abroad. They say they have developed a computer program, Artificial Intelligence. It can play Go. These people readily admit they do not know how to play Go themselves. They cannot appreciate the skills and insights needed to design a winning strategy and play it successfully. They lack the conceptual tools necessary to appreciate the sheer complexity of the game. They do admire you and your successes, but they cannot share your pride. It’s because they are very proud of their software. They want you to play against it. It will be worth the effort, they reassure you. Its ability has already been demonstrated. But they want to see how high it can reach. Will you accept the challenge?

You are the world Go champion. You have not forgotten how hard it was for you to reach that height. For all the talent, you still have scars from the effort. But also you cannot forget your grandfather’s smile either, a beaming smile at any small step you took. There is nothing to stop you. You are about to accept the challenge. You are vaguely aware of how much is at stake. For them, a lot: money, scientific reputation, fame. But more is at stake for you.

* * *

You may be able to see it now. Your pathway leads to a new unknown territory. You will play against the computer. You might win this battle. In fact you are certain you will win it. But you know something else already: it is not going to be over that easily. The war will continue. It will go on until a clear winner is declared. Guess what. A clear winner will be declared, and it won’t be you.

Your pathway will be interrupted by those newcomers who did not know how to play Go but had the audacity to suggest that their artificially intelligent computer did. They will be very proud of their software’s successes, and yet their creation will not be able to share their pride.

Everything is much clearer now. You knew something about Go that their computer could never learn. You knew that playing well would make your grandfather proud. It would make your whole country proud. You knew, for you it was never just about Go. Go was always standing for something else.

You are now considering retirement from Go. At some point in the future Go will have become a thing of your past. It is going to be difficult. You will have to find a new pathway, something that can hopefully make you, and those around you, proud again. It’s far from certain, but at least you can try. While the poor computer will be condemned to conquer challenge after challenge, to reach new heights, to break new ground after new ground, without ever having the slightest notion about why it has to do all this. The poor AI software will always remain in the dark, oblivious to all that was at stake.

You are Lee Se-Dol. You will find your way. It will be difficult perhaps, but not impossible. At least you are given the choice.