State repression in the Philippines during COVID-19 and beyond

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the Philippines, its health workers have been in the frontline of the battle to provide urgent care and save lives despite inadequate staffing and personal protective equipment (PPE). But the pandemic is not the only grave threat the country faces: on 3 July, a harsh anti-terrorism bill was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines’ human rights defenders, activists, scholars, journalists, lawyers and organisers now face a formidable battle to defend civil and democratic rights in the wake of legislation intended to silence any and all voices critical of the government.

The Anti-Terrorism Act

Republic Act No 11479, which became law last week despite “strong cautionary comments” from within President Rodrigo Duterte’s own Cabinet and intense opposition from civil society organisations, is an amendment to the Philippines’ Human Security Act of 2007. The Senate passed a version of the bill in February 2020, apparently with no consultation with human rights advocates or the broader public. Despite the opposition it attracted, the bill was approved by the country’s House of Representatives on 3 June, after being certified urgent by Duterte, who then had 30 days either to veto it or approve it: just days ago, to no one’s surprise, he did the latter. Plainly put, the law has the potential to criminalise anyone in the country’s rich civil society networks who is working to address the root causes of inequalities, to speak up for human rights, and to defend democracy.

Long before this new law came into being, Duterte’s government has drawn criticism at home and abroad for its repressive, militaristic “War on Drugs” and its neglect of Filipinos’ fundamental social and economic rights. Popularly described as the "terror law”, it is seen by critics as the institutionalisation of the hallmarks of Duterte’s reign: a state-led, systemic attack on dissent and democratic rights and freedoms. Moreover, lawyers, legislators and human rights advocates have called attention to parts of the law that are unconstitutional.

Its broad definition of “terrorism” will allow draconian interpretations by the government with the goal of silencing any criticism or dissent. Section 9 of the Act states that “inciting terrorism” can be committed “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners, or other representations of the same”, and it is punishable by 12 years in prison. Human Rights Watch has called attention to this section of the law, which notably leaves “incitement” undefined, as posing “a danger to freedom of the media and freedom of expression by providing an open-ended basis for prosecuting speech”. This is especially important in the context of the Philippines, which has ranked among the world’s worst five countries on the Global Impunity Index, a report that looks at the data on journalists murdered with complete impunity, nearly every year since the index began in 2008.

Devoid of accountability or any checks and balances via the nation’s justice system, the law will also usher in a new “Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC)”, comprised of unelected officials appointed by the executive. The ATC will become an unfettered, unaccountable arbiter of justice and will have the power to designate people and organisations as “terrorists”, to make arrests without judicial warrant, and to detain people without charge for up to 24 days. This is eight times longer than what had been allowed under the previous law.

Section 4 of the law includes language that exempts advocacy, work stoppages, protests, industrial or mass action “and other similar exercises of civil and political rights”, provided that these activities are “not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life, or to create a serious risk to public safety”. But as it is left to the ATC to determine what constitutes “serious risk”, it is susceptible to the abuse of authority, especially when safeguards and oversight are reduced. Furthermore, Section 10 of the law states that “recruitment, propaganda or providing material support to ‘terrorists’ can all be charged to Filipinos living abroad”, thereby extending surveillance and monitoring to Filipinos living overseas and to those who are members of the diaspora community.

Inequalities and human rights in the Philippines

This unprecedented legislative move must also be seen in the context of the Philippines’ status as one of Southeast Asia’s most socio-economically unequal countries. The most recent World Bank GINI Index shows that it ranks highest in the region, at 44.4, while available data for neighbouring countries put Malaysia at 41 and Indonesia at 39.0. An Asian Development Bank study reports that the richest 10% of Filipino families earn a third of the country’s total income.

The same report shows that inequalities in the Philippines are not confined to income disparities, but extend to other critical areas including land distribution, welfare and human development. World Bank data indicate that in 2015, 6.6% of the country’s population were “extremely poor” (living below US$1.90/day) and only 34.7% were “economically secure” (between US$5.50 and US$15 a day).[1] Bearing in mind the obscenely low levels at which the World Bank sets its poverty yardstick, this dire situation is compounded by the inadequacies in public healthcare, education and social safety nets that are exacerbated by debt encumbrance, chronic corruption and reforms prescribed by adherence to the tenets of neoliberal globalisation. Even segments of the population deemed “economically secure” by the World Bank are now living in relative precarity as inequality deepens throughout the country.[Ibid.]

Put plainly, the Philippines’ rampant poverty is a gross violation of human rights; it is a kind of economic violence visited on thousands of people. The new law will push those violations and violence further still: it is the most unrelenting attack yet on democratic rights and the civil society spaces where advocates, organisers and activists are working to amplify the issues of marginalised, poor and working-class Filipinos. Republic Act No 11479 has extended and enshrined in law what was already a widespread practice by Duterte’s government: the outright criminalisation of rights defenders.