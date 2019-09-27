“No one is too young to make a difference”: stories from the global climate strike

Thailand

Last Friday was the third time I walked out of school together with dozens of my classmates to demand action on climate change. On this occasion, we joined teenagers from schools across Bangkok in a march through the city centre to the ministry of resources. Along the way we repeated protest chants (“No more coal, no more oil, keep carbon in the soil”) and held up placards we’d made, which prompted people to stop and take photos. A few even joined us.

When we arrived at the ministry we held a die-in on the steps. A bunch of kids pretending to be dead outside their door got their attention. An official eventually came out of the building and we told them why we were protesting and handed them a petition calling for the government to limit its use of non-renewable energy.

I was glad we got some acknowledgement, but most of the time I feel like adults don’t listen to young people in Thailand. It’s frustrating that the government isn’t doing more to tackle climate change. I wish they’d just put everything aside for one second and focus on this issue.

When the air pollution reached hazardous levels in Bangkok earlier this year, I realised that the climate crisis is no longer something you hear about on the news. It's something that you have to live with every single day. I had to wear a mask when I went outside and I saw my friends a lot less. I’m privileged to even have that kind of protection and a bus to take me to school – the majority of the people in Bangkok don’t have that.

Schoolchildren stage a die-in out the ministry of resources in Bangkok during the global climate strike, 2019. | Joshua James

When I went to the first Bangkok climate strike in March this year it was shortly after hundreds of schools shut because of the pollution. The amount of cars that were driving around while we had to march with masks on our faces was ironic. It’s children and the elderly who are disproportionately affected by air pollution, so it makes sense for us to mobilise around this.

In Thailand, people don't think about climate change very much on a day to day basis. And that's one of the things that I really want to change. The climate strikes have mostly involved international school kids. I think a lot of Thai public schools don't recognise climate change as a valid reason to skip school. And I suppose a lot of Thai parents probably feel the same. I think that's a real problem because the strike have more impact if there were more local people involved. But at the same time, I understand that it’s difficult for everyone to take part.

I think climate change is class struggle, as well as an environmental struggle. There is an imbalance between the power that people have and the power that massive corporations hold. And these massive corporations make money for people who benefit off of the lifestyles that cause climate change.

In our current political system, change is really difficult. We need to push for more renewable energy and less polluting forms of goods production. But at the end of the day, it's so hard to be a human in 2019, every single thing you do has ethical or moral implications. It's not just about making these ethical choices anymore, we need structural change too.

We need the earth more than the Earth needs us. We have an inherent responsibility to look after each other and look after our surroundings, because we're nothing without it.

Ray, 15.