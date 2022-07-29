“Our members were not at home making sourdough. They were trying to navigate the pandemic, trying not to lose their jobs, not getting sick pay, having to choose whether to be ill or eat,” Cortes says.

She reels off a string of strikes and organising successes, all, she tells me, led by working-class women of colour who are “usually invisible”: the Sage care home battle for better pay initiated by a Colombian woman, the fight for NHS contracts by cleaners and security staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital and similar actions in many other workplaces.

While the strikes have been over a living wage and winning union recognition, they’ve also been about “dignity”, Cortes says – not being outsourced and treated as a second tier of cheap labour.

“They get the goods, these women. Once they know their rights, and with the backing of the union, they’ve fought hard, they’re strike leaders, and they’ve gone out and they’ve won.”

Tory extremism

But getting organised to the point where a strike threat can be realistic is a challenge. Britain’s tough strike laws – “the most restrictive in Europe”, GMB’s Houghton tells me – already require unions to get a far higher turnout than they’ve historically been able to achieve in a postal strike ballot, usually 50%, which in turn requires highly organised membership information. The Tories are threatening to increase this threshold and to force public sector workers to keep a level of service going under what are known as “minimum service” levels, a plan even some Tory MPs have criticised as essentially outlawing effective strike action.

But public opinion is the unions’ key weapon, Houghton says. “We’re all experiencing what the cost of living crisis is doing… Is it really that unreasonable that you go through a democratic process to improve your lot at work? It’s not radical, it’s not militant, it’s just common sense.”

General strike? Mass walkouts?

In response to further Tory threats to workers’ rights and pay, Houghton, Foyer and Cortes were all positive about the prospect – put forward by Lynch – of “co-ordinated action” by trade unions – sometimes characterised as a ‘general strike’. “We’ve got a great call to action from Mick Lynch,” Cortes tells me.

Houghton points out that, legally, unions can’t back their members if they walk out in solidarity with workers in other industries – they have to have their own pay or conditions-related dispute. But she adds that there is “a high possibility that there are enough legitimate trade disputes kicking off currently that you almost end up in a de facto situation where you have mass walkouts across significant numbers of employers”.

While some in the media have appeared astounded that a working-class union leader like the RMT’s Lynch could get across economic arguments in a way that made many highly paid journalists look foolish, none of the union women I spoke to were remotely surprised.

Foyer praises Lynch’s “fantastic talent for stripping down arguments and calmly telling it like it is – in understandable language, but also showing a real level of analysis”.

Foyer – who first joined a union after being sexually harassed out of a job when she was younger – had what she calls a “baptism of fire”, taking over as the head of the Scottish TUC the week the UK went into the first COVID lockdown in March 2020. But the pandemic meant the media began to talk to the unions “about what matters to people” – particularly on health and safety, PPE and furlough – instead of only seeing unions “through the lens of the Labour Party”.

Foyer is optimistic about sustaining this momentum, and broadening it: “We’ve never had more opportunity to set out our stall on economic matters, than we’ve had in the last couple of years.” She praises, in particular, recent Unite research analysing how it is excess profits, not pay claims, that is driving inflation.

Beyond the workplace

The women agree trade unions are not just about pay, but about respect, dignity, and demanding proper services in communities. They concur that unions are feeling more relevant in local communities as well as workplaces.

Cortes tells me that in recent years unions have been “pitched as insurance policies, but our experience is that people come to UVW looking for support, for community, for solidarity, just to deal with life. It’s not just workplace issues, it’s to deal with isolation, issues around housing, discrimination, domestic abuse….”