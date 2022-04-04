The UK’s toothless anti-corruption laws risk strengthening kleptocratic regimes like Vladimir Putin’s, a British government-funded report has found.

Since 2017, authorities have been able to use unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) to confiscate UK property from kleptocrats who fail to prove they bought assets with legitimate funds.

But the legislation has been used only four times, with no UWOs issued since 2019. None has ever been issued against any Russian nationals, despite MPs last month warning that the UK is the ‘destination of choice’ for Russians looking to stash dirty money in property.

Now, experts from the Anti-Corruption Evidence Research Programme have warned that UWOs may even do more harm than good because it is too easy for kleptocrats to beat them in court. The claim was made in a damning new report, 'Criminality Notwithstanding', funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Kleptocrats can “spin that the [court] victory ‘clears’ their funds [and] absolves them of corruption”, which legitimises them, allowing them to further their wealth, said Tom Mayne, one of the report’s authors.

Prior to UWOs’ introduction, authorities had to obtain evidence that assets were bought with the proceeds of crime before they could launch civil recovery proceedings. UWOs shifted the burden of proof onto owners, who are now required to provide evidence that a purchase was made with lawfully obtained wealth.

But the report found “a danger that UWOs simply reinforce the status quo of corrupt regimes”. It said it was “extremely unlikely” that UK law enforcement bodies could ever win a case against a kleptocrat supported by their country’s ruling powers.

“If you retain power in your home country, that means you can maintain a whole load of political connections, which allows you to acquire the evidence you need. And that’s how a kleptocracy works,” John Heathershaw, a professor at the University of Exeter and a co-author of the report, told openDemocracy.

“And it works also for the children and associates of people in power too.”