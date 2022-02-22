Boris Johnson’s attempt to clamp down on Russian wealth in the UK over Ukraine is too little too late, experts have warned.

On Tuesday 22 February, the UK authorities sanctioned three oligarchs and five Russian banks after Russia recognised the so-called ‘People’s Republics’ in eastern Ukraine – the two separatist entities that were set up after the Euromaidan revolution in 2014. After some British MPs expressed concern about the modest sanctions package announced, Johnson said that “this is only the first barrage” – and that the UK could go further if Russia takes more Ukrainian territory.

The oligarchs, Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and his nephew, Igor Rotenberg, are all believed to have close ties with Vladimir Putin. All three are already sanctioned in the US. The banks are Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

“The banks and entities are already persona non grata in the UK financial market, as they have been under US sanctions for years now,” said Maximilian Hess, fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “Johnson pledged more is coming, but if it is action such as this, it’s just more of the same.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

An alternative option could be to restrict Russian companies’ access to investment in London – a threat made by the UK prime minister at the weekend as shelling increased in eastern Ukraine.

But City of London commentators told openDemocracy that the “heyday” of Russian finance in London has ended – and the UK Conservative Party’s own history of close connections to Russian businesspeople could be evidence the threat had potentially little substance.

These connections could include Russian businesspersons who “are a champagne glass removed from Westminster’s political elite”, Hess said.

More competitive

Unfortunately for the City, the Russia crisis comes in the middle of an attempt to make London a more attractive market for overseas businesses.

The UK authorities are attempting to maintain the UK’s business brand internationally in the wake of Brexit, while the City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, recently announced reforms designed to ‘strengthen the UK’s position as a leading global financial centre’ after a government review.

Ildar Davletshin, head of Russia research at investment bank Wood, said possible tension between the push to make London more attractive for raising capital and the UK authorities’ potential actions against Russian finance could be avoided – if the latter was “executed well”.

That, Davletshin said, could involve differentiating between oligarch-owned businesses – mostly in the natural resource sector – and other companies operating in the country.