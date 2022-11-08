At every election, politicians seem to obsess over a different group of voters. In 2019, it was northern voters in so-called ‘red wall’ seats. In 2017, it was the ‘youthquake’ voters. In 2015, it was ‘shy Tories’. But were any of these groups actually pivotal?

In a new research paper, we answer that question by looking at the data. This systematic approach shows us how many votes each demographic group actually contributed to a party in a given election. It also helps identify which demographic groups are likely to contribute more votes to a given party in the future.

To do this, we collected two types of data, for every general election from 1983 to 2019. From census data, we collected the size of each demographic group; and from survey data, we got the turnout percentage for each group, and the percentage that voted for a given party. We multiplied these three numbers to find the total number of votes that each party earned from a given demographic group.

For example, if there were a million trade union members in 1983, and 50% of them voted, and 75% of those people were loyal to Labour, then union members would have contributed 375,000 votes to Labour. If Labour went on to get 3.75 million votes in the election, then union members made up 10% of their ‘coalition’.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

By repeating this calculation for every election, we can see whether union members are growing or shrinking as a percentage of Labour’s coalition. Of course, these percentages are affected not only by what union members do, but also by what every other demographic group is doing. If Labour lost everyone’s support except union members, then the union coalition contribution would shoot up to 100%, even if union members did nothing different.

So for this step of the analysis, we are only focused on answering questions about the relative importance of different demographic groups. The graph below shows these relative coalition contributions for some of the groups that turned out to be most important in UK elections.

Labour v Conservative: change v consistency

Right away, some obvious patterns emerged. In the 1980s, the most important demographic groups were those related to social class. For example, Labour was getting around half its votes from manual labourers, while around 70% of the Conservatives’ votes were coming from people who owned their own homes.

But these classic patterns began to change over time, especially for Labour. The Conservative coalition has stayed more consistent.