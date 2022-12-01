UN climate campaign leaders are taking advice from a PR firm that works extensively for fossil fuel giants – including the world’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco.

The international public relations firm Brunswick has helped the UN’s “high-level climate champions” – a small but influential team led by the UK and Egypt, the hosts of COP26 and COP27 – to develop five UN-backed climate policies and campaigns.

One of these campaigns is Race to Zero, which encourages companies to rapidly reduce emissions, with its flagship initiative, Business Ambition for 1.5°C, calling on corporations to help limit global warming to that level.

But while advising the climate champions, and having signed up as a member of Race to Zero, Brunswick also spins for fossil fuel companies developing dozens of new oil and gas prospects.

These developments will make the 1.5°C goal – which requires a complete stop to new oil and gas projects – much harder to attain.

Duncan Meisel, executive director of Clean Creatives, a campaign calling for PR and advertising agencies to boycott fossil fuel companies, told openDemocracy: “Working for oil drillers and fossil fuel power companies makes Brunswick an opponent of the action that UN high-level climate champions are trying to promote.”

PR companies’ role in the climate crisis has been under renewed scrutiny in recent months, after Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, condemned the “massive public relations machine raking in billions to shield the fossil fuel industry from scrutiny”.

‘Enabling deception’

Brunswick’s chief executive Neal Wolin has said the company wants “to be part of the solution [to the climate crisis] through the advice we give our clients and, importantly, how we operate as a firm”.

But critics have questioned whether Brunswick can live up to that claim, while working for some of the world’s biggest carbon emitters.

Last month, Brunswick client Saudi Aramco said it would increase its oil production capacity by one million barrels per day by 2027 – bringing its total daily output to 13 million barrels.

Another Brunswick client, Harbour Energy, the biggest oil and gas producer in the UK, said in March that it would participate in the drilling of 23 new oil wells this year, and would double the number of rigs it has in operation, from four to eight.

Brunswick client Capricorn Energy is currently exploring new oil prospects in the North Sea, Mauritania, Mexico and Suriname.

In October, Brunswick announced the opening of an office in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital. Days later, the firm helped oil contractor Arabian Drilling and gas power company Marafiq to launch successful initial public offerings (IPO) on the Saudi stock exchange.

In 2019, Brunswick worked on the IPO of Saudi Aramco, when the oil giant raised $25.6bn in the biggest initial stock offering in history.