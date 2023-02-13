So how did the scheme manage to target Angela with adverts in the first place? After all, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a warning about Matrix in 2021, stating: “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK.” The regulator added that people are unlikely to get their money back “if things go wrong”.

However, the FCA has stopped short of calling it a “scam” and refused to confirm whether it had taken any further action. Meanwhile, the UK’s national anti-fraud agency, Action Fraud, refused to answer openDemocracy’s questions about the case – and would not even confirm if an investigation has been launched.

All the while, individuals like Angela have given up hope of ever getting their money back.

Matrix Freedom was also able to run a series of adverts on Facebook between January and June 2022, amassing a following of more than 2,000 people on the platform, including Angela. One of the ads read: “If somebody tells you that you can create unlimited money to settle your mortgage, credit cards, loans, taxes and reclaim your bank payments, would you believe them?” Another said that the scheme is based on “the greatest secret to financial abundance”.

When openDemocracy questioned Matrix Freedom’s presence on Facebook last year, the social media platform insisted that it would take action. A spokesperson from Meta told us: “We’ve removed the page and ads shared with us for violating our policies. Fraudulent activity is not allowed on our platforms and we continue to invest in new technologies and methods to proactively remove this type of activity.”

However, a new Facebook page was immediately created by Matrix Freedom and has been allowed to stay online. To date, it has accumulated more than 1,100 followers.

The scheme is also active on Instagram – which, along with Facebook, is owned by Meta. It now has more than 2,600 followers on the platform, having been active since at least June 2021.

In recent years, the social media giant has faced intense scrutiny over the way it deals with issues like fake news, inappropriate advertising, racism and extremist content. But relatively few questions have been asked about Meta’s efforts to prevent fraud.

Last year, the consumer rights organisation Which? criticised Facebook's “lack of due diligence” over promoting unauthorised financial firms. Meta later brought in a new raft of measures designed to protect users, including banning adverts of financial products that are not registered with the FCA. But this policy has not stopped Matrix Freedom from flourishing on the platform.

Matrix Freedom is also using LinkedIn to recruit agents and clients, and is currently advertising “commission-based” roles based on referrals. Its post reads: “Receive a passive income by helping others become free from: Secured debt. Unsecured debt. Taxes. Injustice. State-imposed control. Lack of income. Ill-health.”

‘Sovereign Citizen’ ideology

With access to Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms – and no action taken by UK authorities – Matrix Freedom has been able to build an enthusiastic army of supporters.

One such supporter is Kevin Stanford, the business tycoon who founded British fashion brand Karen Millen and used to be chair of the fashion retailer All Saints.

Stanford, 62, was declared bankrupt in 2019 and has been caught up in legal cases. In an interview promoting Matrix Freedom online, the businessman said he was “in need of a miracle” when he came across Matrix Freedom, having lost huge amounts of money. In another interview, he said that the scheme “enabled me to settle pretty much everything, every issue I had”.

Stanford said: “I was very sceptical, but I was very, very intrigued.” He added: “I think you have to suffer a trauma or go through something really quite dramatic to really understand how it works. And when you do, it’s quite enlightening.”

Another endorsement has come from Dr Samuel White, a former NHS GP who had his social media activities temporarily suspended after he shared misinformation about the Covid pandemic, before successfully challenging the ban.

White told his 15,000 followers on Telegram: “The guys at Matrix Freedom will help you eliminate your mortgage and recover payments; settle credit cards; loans and taxes; and even reclaim payments you have made from your bank in the last 3 years.”

Of course, experts and regulators advise against investing in unauthorised schemes such as Matrix Freedom. Rachel Goldwasser, a research analyst from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a US non-profit that campaigns against hate groups and disinformation, said that people who believe Matrix Freedom’s claim that debt can be written off “will be duped” and stand to “lose not only the money they’ve paid but likely go further into debt and default on that debt”.

After reviewing Matrix Freedom’s website and claims, she told openDemocracy that the business is using conspiracy theories rooted in so-called “Sovereign Citizen ideology”, a once fringe movement whose popularity has surged during Covid. At the heart of the movement is the false claim that “sovereigns” can essentially ignore any rules they dislike and substitute them for their own. This has involved everything from “opting out” of paying taxes and fines to rejecting the Covid vaccines.