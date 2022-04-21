A police force at the centre of a Home Office anti-drugs pilot is disproportionately subjecting Black people to drug testing, openDemocracy can reveal.

South Yorkshire Police was one of five forces handpicked by the Home Office for additional funding to ramp up drug testing on arrest. Since 2019, it has used the tool a total of 4,819 times, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

But Black adults accounted for one in ten of those tested, despite representing only one in 20 arrests (4%) by the force, according to Home Office data.

“This worrying disparity needs to be examined and the officers responsible asked to account for their use of powers,” said Katrina Ffrench, director of UNJUST, an organisation that challenges discrimination in policing.

“Far too often there is a lack of supervision and bad practice goes unchallenged.”

Activists also warned about the policy’s consequences, with the burden falling disproportionately on Black communities whose members are often already the subject of unfounded stereotypes regarding drug use.

Those consequences can range from imprisonment for up to three months to a fine of up to £2,500 for anyone who fails to comply with the policy – or any follow-up meetings and treatment that is mandated. Attendance is also routinely set as a condition for bail by courts after they receive a positive drug test for people held in custody.