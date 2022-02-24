I have been unable to sleep since I heard the horrible news that the US government will not be returning the money it seized six months ago to impoverished Afghans.

Last summer, Joe Biden’s administration responded to the Taliban coup by blocking $7bn of Afghan assets held in America. Now, the US has announced it will allocate half of this money to humanitarian aid projects in Afghanistan, and the other half to the victims of 9/11 and their families.

In both cases, the money will surely never reach the Afghan people – my people – who so desperately need it. It is a decision that will no doubt have a huge impact on their lives.

In my country today, people are dying of starvation. They are dying by the tens, hundreds, thousands. The World Food Programme estimates that 23 million people, over half of the population, are facing acute food insecurity. There are families selling their daughters and their organs just to get a little food. If human rights really exist and are truly valued on a universal level, how can this situation be allowed to happen?

In August, when the Taliban regime took control of my country, everyone and every institution was talking about the poor people of Afghanistan. Where is their concern today? Is Afghanistan even mentioned on social media or in the news? Who is talking about this situation? Where are the people who consider themselves activists but have been completely silent on this matter?

It is time for the world to ask Afghans what we really want. It would appear that the needs of our civil society have been deeply misunderstood. The situation is now more urgent than ever. I am talking about poor Afghan families in refugee camps. Most can neither read nor write. They are contained, trapped, locked inside the borders of my country.