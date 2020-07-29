Home

As Uzbekistan’s public health system buckles, state handout for private university tied to Tashkent mayor triggers anger

With public health infrastructure in Uzbekistan’s capital under severe strain, questions are being raised over a generous state handout for a new private medical university launched by a conglomerate founded by Tashkent’s mayor.

Kristian Lasslett
29 July 2020
Akfa University
|
Source: Akfa University

Last year, openDemocracy published research by Ulster University pointing to the award of significant state benefits to businesses tied to the mayor of Tashkent, Uzbek businessman Jahongir Artikhodjaev.

These benefits included the awarding of construction contracts, and investment opportunities, for a major Tashkent property development to businesses in Uzbekistan’s Akfa-Artel group, founded by Artikhodjaev. At the time, Artikhodjaev denied any conflict of interest, and claimed he took no part in the management of the group. According to Uzbekistan’s corporate register, the mayor retains significant shareholdings in the Akfa-Artel group.

Now, a new public controversy has emerged after the Uzbek government published a draft regulation which, if implemented, will grant a new private higher education institution, Akfa university, 30 hectares of prime land in the Tashkent region, as well as significant tax exemptions. This comes as the capital city’s ailing public health infrastructure buckles under the weight of COVID-19.

According to Akfa university’s Rector (equivalent to Vice-Chancellor in the UK), the university was “founded by Akfa Group of Companies in 2019”. There is notably little information on the university’s website relating to staff, regulations or governance.

f3c76613d8e7fa2ae08fc73777a9b2c4.width-500.jpg
Jahongir Artikhodjaev

The award of significant acreage and other concessions to a private for-profit medical university, operated by a group closely tied to the mayor of Tashkent, is a controversial proposal, especially in light of president Mirziyoyev’s stinging criticism of the mayor’s COVID-19 response.

This is set against a wider backdrop of a public growing increasingly tired of concessions and public assets being gifted opaquely to private interests, particularly when those interests appear to have ties to senior regime figures.

The proposed 30-hectare site for Akfa university is currently occupied by a company owned by the Tashkent city administration. The city administration, headed by Artikhodjaev, will relocate the business, and the existing premises will be demolished at taxpayer’s expense. This will pave the way for the development of the new Akfa university campus.

In an unusual twist, Uzbekistan’s state asset management agency and state anti-monopoly committee have both criticised the draft regulation. The anti-monopoly committee has declared that certain provisions granting Akfa University substantive privileges, such as the 30 hectare site and a range of tax exemptions, are an unfair advantage which violate Uzbekistan’s competition legislation. The state asset management agency has argued that the land ought to be distributed through open and competitive tender.

The draft decree has also faced significant rebuke from the public on social media, angered over the largesse being provided to a private company which will charge local students considerable fees (US$5,700 per annum, which is approximately double the average annual wage in Uzbekistan).

Akfa University has rejected the criticism, arguing that the proposed state benefits are similar to those offered to international universities prepared to establish a private higher education facility in Uzbekistan.

The Shavkat Mirziyoyev government is subsidising the establishment of private universities in a bid to rapidly expand higher education provision, yet the size of the aid in the case of Akfa University, including a three-year tax exemption, and a large grant of land, stand out in scale compared to other recent deals, such as those offered to the British University of Management and TEAM University.

But this is only half the story.

According to a 2019 government decree, Akfa University is being established by the private company Akfa Medline, which is majority owned by the wife of the Tashkent mayor. Furthermore, rights to the Akfa brand are reportedly owned by J-United Group. This company remains 100% owned by mayor Jahongir Artikhodjaev.

When asked by the author about this in 2019, Akfa Medline denied a conflict of interest existed. The author’s request for access to the Akfa university business case submitted to government was denied by Akfa Medline. Instead, the company stated via email: “Based on the results of the study of consumer demand and the high demand for highly qualified medical personnel, Akfa Medline launched an initiative to create a modern University. The Ministry of Health supported this initiative”.

After the author asked Tashkent mayor’s office about the decree establishing Akfa University, which allocates the Tashkent Administration responsibility for supporting construction efforts, the mayor’s office denied any conflict of interest existed.

Related story

8617729121_ff031cbd0d_z.jpg
31-05-2019 | Kristian Lasslett
As the once infamously corrupt Uzbekistani state tries to reform itself, new research shows how the state and private sector are fusing in privatisation initiatives, raising serious concerns about conflict of interest for those at the top. RU

With Akfa university potentially now set to move on to a prime 30-hectare site with the aid of the city administration, the potential for significant conflicts of interest is hard to overlook. This comes against a wider backdrop where the Akfa-Artel group is seen to receive preferential treatment by the Uzbek government.

In 2019, the author reported that the Akfa-Artel group was a key beneficiary of the US$1.3 billion Tashkent City property development. This project enjoys significant state privileges, such as tax exemptions. A request for information on the processes used to select investors and contractors and provide privileges has been denied by the Uzbek government.

That year, media outlet Kun.uz claimed Artikhodjaev threatened several of their journalists. An audio recording of the purported conversation was subsequently leaked - in which a man, allegedly the mayor, issues a death threat and other insults in reaction to negative reporting on the government and Artel, a company founded by the mayor. Two of the Kun.uz reporters resigned in response.

The Uzbek government has previously backed down in the face of public outcry. It may happen again. However, at a time when the Mirziyoyev government is spending significant taxpayer funds to convince international investors a level playing field exists in Uzbekistan, allegations that politically exposed entities are receiving unfair advantages threatens to unravel the government’s declaration that Uzbekistan is open for international business.

This case also points to ongoing problems associated with the Mirziyoyev government’s drive to privatise the Uzbek economy and significantly expand business activity. This is largely being done through the opaque provision of state aid, including tax holidays, discounted loans and zero-cost award of state assets.

As the Uzbek public endure the COVID-19 pandemic without an adequate public health and welfare safety net, government handouts to the country’s richest individuals and organisations will become increasingly incendiary.

Can we imagine a world without police?

All over the world, minority groups are at risk of unprovoked violence from police. And they are more likely to end up in prison too. But if demands to defund the police succeed, what would society look like – in the US and elsewhere?

Join us on Thursday 30 July at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT for a live discussion.

Hear from:

Chris Myant Contributes to openDemocracy on France, where he has lived for the past ten years. He started working as a journalist in 1968. For many years he worked at the Commission for Racial Equality, for whom he conducted an investigation into the Prison Service and the murder of Zahid Mubarek.

Aislinn Pulley Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Chicago

Maya Schenwar Editor-in-chief of Truthout, co-author of ‘Prison by Any Other Name’ and author of ‘Locked Down, Locked Out’. She also co-edited the anthology ‘Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? Police Violence and Resistance in the United States’.

Amrit Wilson Writer and activist in the movement to end violence against women and girls and member of South Asia Solidarity Group

Chair: Laura Basu Europe editor, ourEconomy

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData