Why the law alone won’t save us – or the planet

When authoritarian populists take power, they use the law to roll back our rights. They can do it through existing structures, as Donald Trump did when he stacked the US Supreme Court with right-wingers who are now trying to outlaw abortion. Or they can undermine the law itself, as Viktor Orbán has done in Hungary with his muzzling of the judiciary.

Britain is no stranger to these methods. Our government has passed legislation to criminalise protest and punish refugees, among other things – while also bragging about its willingness to ignore international law when it wants to.

No wonder, then, that so much of the fightback is taking place through the courts. Campaigners are resisting these attacks on our basic rights through high-profile legal challenges, backed by crowdfunding campaigns and awareness-raising drives. Slogans like “save the Human Rights Act” and “defend judicial review” have become rallying cries for some.

Yet although these courtroom battles are necessary, they won’t be enough.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

As a barrister, I have spent my career defending people’s rights to housing and fair treatment at work. But if, like me, you want to see a more equal society and the gap between rich and poor reduced – or even abolished – then we need to be thinking beyond the law. In fact, one thing we should be doing is arguing for less of it.

You might be wondering why a left-wing lawyer would call for fewer laws. Isn’t it the Right that argues for shrinking the state? Isn’t it the case that every popular movement in history has gone into battle with the state, and left the traces of its conflict in rights to protect workers, women or Black and minority ethnic communities?

But laws have just as often emerged to tame insurgent forces as they have done to satisfy their demands. And in Britain, the law has developed in a particular way that makes it harder for ordinary people to change the way society is organised.

Our reliance on law teaches people that change must come through the work of others: it is the task of lawyers fighting courtroom battles, rather than of the people themselves. And it makes us reliant on a system that is often stacked against us.