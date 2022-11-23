The news that strike days in the UK exceeded half a million in July and August – the highest two-month figure in more than a decade – is good news for everyone interested in justice or social mobility.

When progressive causes are at their weakest, opponents are capable of painting them as narrowly based – tenants but not homeowners, for instance, or ‘just’ students.

By contrast, the UK’s 5.5 million trade union members make up the country’s largest voluntary organisation. Among the many unions that have voted to strike is the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), for the first time in its 106-year history. The three largest hospitals in the UK are in Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham – a north London clique, they’re not.

Moreover, the strikes have a democratic mandate that no politician can match. The RCN has more than 460,000 members. Thanks to our anti-union laws, a strike cannot proceed unless at least 50% of those who are eligible turn out to vote and a minimum of 40% vote must vote for strike action.

Compare that to Rishi Sunak’s democratic mandate as prime minister. He is in office after coming second out of two candidates in an election in which only members of the Conservative Party were eligible to vote – a total of just 160,00. His ‘popular mandate’ of 60,000 votes represented just 34% of those entitled to vote and 42% of those actually voting.

After Liz Truss’s catastrophic and absurdly short tenure in charge of the country, there was no second election: Sunak was crowned Tory leader and prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the race at the last minute.

Widespread public support

For the government and much of the press, the recent increase in strike action is proof that something terrible has happened and that anti-union laws must be tightened so that workers can never go on strike again.

Planned legislation includes a Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which would weaken the rail unions, such as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), which have been at the vanguard of this year’s action, by requiring them to operate minimum levels of service so that strikes would no longer impact on their employer.

So far, however, it seems that the government’s argument is losing. Polling by Opinium found that 70% of the public believes rail workers should have a negotiated pay rise that takes into account the cost of living. One reason RMT boss Mick Lynch is popular with voters in a way that NUM leader Arthur Scargill was not during the miners’ strike in the 1980s, is that high inflation rates are eroding the salaries of almost everyone, from cleaners to cyberanalysts.