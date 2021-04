Ministro do Meio Ambiente publica norma que tende a travar multas ambientais

With Scotland voting on Thursday in an election that could lead to a second independence referendum and increased talk of a 'border poll' in Northern Ireland, could the United Kingdom be on the verge of breaking up? And why? Where does England fit in this story?

Join us for this free live discussion at 5pm UK time, 6 May

Hear from a panel of experts from across Britain's political divides about the union's past, present and future:

Peter Geoghegan UK investigations editor

Adam Ramsay openDemocracy main site editor

Sarah Creighton writer and lawyer from Belfast

Matthew O'Toole Social Democratic and Labour Party MLA for South Belfast