7 ways women of colour resisted racism this year

The murder of George Floyd in May this year triggered uprisings against and conversations about racism in countries across the world. It felt as though the Black Lives Matter movement – founded in 2013 by three Black women in the US – had gone global on an unprecedented scale.

And while racism is an issue that transcends borders (White supremacy was, after all, a colonial project), it takes on different forms in different contexts. What constitutes racism in Canada may look quite different from racism in India or Brazil.

As part of our 12 Days of Resistance series, we take a look at seven forms of women-led anti-racist activism around the world.

In Germany, migrant and refugee women are drawing attention to police violence. In early June, a group called International Women* Space (IWS) highlighted violence by police officers against women living in Berlin’s lagers, where asylum seekers are housed. IWS also initiated the ‘Lager Reports’, which look to combat isolation and turn women into reporters on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in refugee accommodation centres.

In Lebanon, domestic workers are fighting the kafala (sponsorship) system. Migrant workers – many of whom come from Ethiopia, and other African and Asian countries – are excluded from labour laws that set out minimum wages and maximum hours. The legal status of foreign workers is also tied to their employer, which can lead to exploitation and abuse. Local grassroots organisations have been campaigning for the abolishment of kafala; earlier this year, the Anti-Racism Movement (ARM) released a video called EndTheirLockdown, which draws parallels between the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the everyday reality for many migrant workers in Lebanon.