‘Abortion reversal’, the latest attack on women’s sexual health, is delusional

The first time I read about so-called ‘abortion pill reversal’ treatment, fantastical images flashed through my mind. I remember wondering: “Is this about reimplanting aborted foetuses or embryos in someone’s uterus?”

Then I worked on an openDemocracy undercover investigation that revealed the global spread of this so-called ‘treatment’ – and I discovered first-hand that it is a parody of modern medicine that only works in a counterfeit, distorted version of reality.

In this imaginary world, there are many women who begin medical abortions and then change their mind and need to be “rescued” by promoters of this unproven and potentially dangerous ‘reversal’ treatment.

‘Abortion pill reversal’ (APR) treatment was invented by an anti-abortion doctor in California. It involves taking high doses of progesterone, a hormone, following the first of two pills used for a medical abortion (mifepristone and misoprostol).

Progesterone isn’t dangerous, but this delusional ‘treatment’ could be. The only high-quality clinical trial into this method, in the US, was halted in 2019 after some participants hospitalised with severe haemorrhaging.

Along with other openDemocracy reporters across four continents, I contacted a 24-hour APR hotline – run out of the US by the Christian Right group Heartbeat International – while posing as a pregnant woman living in Uruguay.

A US hotline operator emailed me a copy of a ‘consent form’ stating that I understood APR was an “off-label use of progesterone” and that I should “seek emergency medical care immediately” if I experienced pain or heavy bleeding.

Then I was connected to local activists and a doctor in Uruguay. This doctor gave me a progesterone prescription over the phone, and the local activists insisted that they could bring the pills to my home and for free.

No national medical authorities in Uruguay have approved or recommended APR. Despite this, the Uruguayan doctor assured me there was “no reason for fear”. Shesaid that this treatment works, although it is not “standard practice”.

But my pregnancy was fake – as fake as the world in which APR is a ‘treatment’.

The facts about abortion in Latin America

In reality, many women across Latin America struggling with unwanted pregnancies are forced into motherhood or have to go through dramatic ordeals to get abortions. If you are raped and fall pregnant in the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru or Surinam, you are not allowed by law to have an abortion, and you can be jailed for seeking one.

Where abortion is legal in the region – in only five out of 34 countries – counselling, information on adoption and days to “reflect” are usually mandatory. Where abortion is allowed only under certain circumstances, the requirements can be excruciatingly detailed.

Women seeking an abortion can change their mind, and I believe that some do. But after they have already taken the first pill for a medical abortion, as APR promoters claim?

“During my many years of practice, and since abortion became legal [2013], I have never heard of a woman having regrets halfway through the process,” a gynaecologist who works in Uruguay’s public healthcare system (and requested anonymity) told me.

This doctor added: “There is the rare case of a woman returning the medication without having taken it.” This is reflected in medical protocols because “the pills are taken back and discarded [by the healthcare provider], and that fact is registered.”