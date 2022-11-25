Peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been monopolised by men for more than 30 years. And they’ve repeatedly failed. Now, with the longtime adversaries expected to sign a peace deal by the end of the year, some feminists in the South Caucasus are taking peacebuilding efforts into their own hands.

Feminist peace not only calls for the end of wars and violence but for the abolition of patriarchy, militarisation, nationalism, imperialism, and male dominance. For some feminists, it’s also important to establish a horizontal approach to leadership, instead of a top-down one, meaning hierarchies don’t exist and decision-making is shared.

This may sound like a distant dream, considering both Armenia and Azerbaijan have highly patriarchal societies, but “we’re not saying that it’s a utopia that we’ll [suddenly] achieve one day. It’s a process”, explained Sevinj Samadzade. “That’s one thing people should understand when we talk about peace in general.”

Samadzade is a co-founder of the Feminist Peace Collective (FPC), an independent online platform created in response to the Second Karabakh War in 2020. The Azerbaijani-English website, which Azerbaijani researchers and activists contribute to, aims to introduce readers to feminist literature.

On 12 September, Azerbaijan attacked Armenia at the border, killing nearly 300 Armenian soldiers. Two days after the military escalation, FPC published its own anti-war statement:

“The answer to the aggressive behaviour of the Azerbaijani authorities should come from the people of Azerbaijan: we cannot be in the same position in the war waged by the ruling class, which turns us, our resources, and our bodies into instruments!”

When the statement was published, Samadzade – who’s normally based in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, but is currently studying for a master’s degree in the UK – was visiting Tbilisi. The following day, she led a spontaneous three-person protest in the Georgian capital, with other Azerbaijanis against Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia.

Although she was hoping for a larger turnout, Samadzade thinks the protest was important. “Even if it was just three people, it was to show that there are Azerbaijanis who are against Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia,” she said.

“Armenia doesn’t get as much attention as Ukraine,” Samadzade added. “That’s the point we wanted to raise in our own region of the South Caucasus; perhaps we should care about it when we talk about regional security [and peace].”

Samadzade is willing to risk demonstrating against Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliev’s regime, despite the country’s history of imprisoning dissidents. Just this month, a pro-democracy activist was arrested for allegedly criticising the police on social media. Azerbaijani feminists are also often ridiculed online by men, while restrictive laws prevent non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from operating independently in the country.

Empowering Armenian women

Since the war, the mood among most feminists in Armenia has been sombre. Several former Armenian feminist peacebuilders refused to speak to openDemocracy for this story, mostly citing burnout.

“Some [feminists] refused to continue working on peace and security or feminism and security. They started kind of not believing in this anymore,” said Lida Minasyan, an Armenian feminist peace researcher.

But Minasyan isn’t giving up. “I thought, if my ten years [of activism] were for nothing and we failed, at least it taught me a lot of lessons that I can use right now,” she said. “Maybe it’s just the right time to act.”