Will Armenia and Azerbaijan reach a peace deal?

“We are now in the process of making an independent and sovereign state, and it’s a very important moment. It might be risky and painful,” warned Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan at the end of September.

One of the “painful” decisions has been Armenia’s willingness to actually negotiate a normalisation with Azerbaijan – and to separate this peace process from talks over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Almost a month after Azerbaijan’s attack, Armenia’s Security Council announced on 12 October that there would be a peace deal between the two countries, as well as border demarcation, by the end of the year. But no mention of Nagorno-Karabakh was made.

At the same time, the EU has sent a “civilian mission” to Armenia’s eastern border for two months, though Azerbaijan has said it will not let the mission inside its territory. The mission’s findings will be used in joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commissions on border demarcation.

Demarcation commissions were first raised in a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in November 2021. Moscow frequently boasts of having more information about borders of post-Soviet states than they do themselves.

Armenian security chief Armen Grigoryan stressed the urgency of demarcation. “Azerbaijan may use the so-called non-demarcated border as an excuse to attack Armenia,” he said.