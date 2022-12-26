She is known as ‘Armenia’s Anne Frank’. Except, unlike the young Jewish girl in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, what happened to Aurora Mardiganian was largely forgotten, until now.

‘Aurora’s Sunrise’ is Armenia’s official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards for best international feature film. The animated documentary tells the true story of a 14-year-old Armenian girl who escaped the 1915 Armenian genocide but was sold into sexual slavery. Through a combination of luck, wit and perseverance, Mardiganian managed to flee to the US, where she found fame in Hollywood alongside Charlie Chaplin and other silent-era stars.

“I always compare [Aurora’s story] with Anne Frank’s,” Inna Sahakyan, the Armenian director of the film, told openDemocracy. “[Frank] became a representation of how to keep humanity and artistic skills even during such horrific surroundings as the Holocaust.”

A forgotten hero

Aurora Mardiganian (Armenian name: Arshaluys Martikian) was born in 1901 to a prosperous silk manufacturer in the ancient Armenian town of Chmshkatsag in Dersim province (now Tunceli province in Turkey). The third of eight children, she saw many of her family killed in the 1915 genocide and was forced to join one of the death marches to the Syrian desert before being kidnapped and sex trafficked.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

She managed to escape and eventually reached the US, where she attempted (unsuccessfully) to find her last surviving brother by posting adverts in newspapers. As a result, her story was discovered and serialised in a newspaper, before being turned into a book, ‘Ravished Armenia’, published in 1918, and then into an American silent movie called ‘Auction of Souls’ (1919) – in which Mardiganian starred as herself.

The success of the film helped the US’s Near East Relief humanitarian campaign, set up in response to the Armenian and Assyrian genocides, to raise $116m and care for more than 132,000 orphaned survivors.