Broken promises put more people at risk of domestic violence in COVID-19 Europe

Only Luxembourg, Malta, Norway and Slovenia have met this target, along with Liechtenstein, which has signed the convention but not ratified it.

WAVE looked at the situation in 46 European countries in their network regardless of whether they signed up to these promises, describing how the convention “still sets a critical standard for service provision which all countries should follow".

Italy, the currently the European country hardest hit by COVID-19, was already lacking an estimated 87% of its recommended shelter beds, according to the report. It ratified the treaty in 2013, and has been under a national lockdown since March.

When women in Ukraine took to the streets on 8 March to mark International Women’s Day, they demanded that their government ratify the convention. This country is lacking approximately 97% of these recommended shelter spaces.

Organised backlash

In March, the first report on the Istanbul Convention’s progress, from the Council of Europe’s group of experts on violence against women (GREVIO), said that services for survivors are “still insufficient”, and funding for them is “volatile”.

It also described an organised backlash that has limited the convention’s impact, including a “deliberate spreading of false narratives” that “distort” its goals and have held it “hostage to irrational fears and particular domestic political agendas”.

“Traditional values” groups, including in Croatia, have objected to the convention’s definition of gender as “social roles, behaviours, activities and characteristics that a particular society considers appropriate for women and men”.

In 2018, the Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico refused to ratify the convention because he considered it at odds with his country’s constitutional “definition of marriage as a bond between a man and a woman”.

Bulgaria also withdrew support for the treaty amid growing opposition from political parties, conservative campaign groups and the Orthodox Church, which claimed the treaty “opens the door to moral decay”.

CitizenGo, the Madrid-based campaign group that has backed far-right politicians and is part of the ultra-conservative World Congress of Families network, also targeted the treaty, demanding that the word “gender” be removed from it entirely.

The UK signed the convention in 2012, but still hasn’t ratified it. Instead, the government has proposed new national legislation, which has been controversial for omitting key Istanbul Convention recommendations to support migrant women to leave abusive relationships without fear of losing their residence status.

Too little, too late

During the current coronavirus emergency, many European countries have taken measures to support domestic violence survivors.

In both Spain and France, for instance, support services for survivors have been classed as “essential”. France is also reportedly using some hotels as shelters.

But Kelsey Mohamed, a member of the UK feminist group Sisters Uncut, and a founder of the COVID-19 Mutual Aid UK network that is helping people who are self-isolating, says that such moves are coming too little, too late.

In the UK, budgets for shelters have been cut by at least a quarter since 2010, with services for women of colour and migrants hit especially hard by funding cuts.

As a result, people have long had to support each other without access to state services, says Mohamed, and “there is a lot to learn” from their work, including how to “reach out and listen to survivors” who may have no one else to turn to.

In Italy, Malvina Monti, who works at the D.i.Re national network of domestic violence shelters, also told openDemocracy that their lack of resources is not new, but that the current crisis has made it more obvious – and even worse.

In addition to beds, she said, “We need masks, sanitisers, gloves, to ensure everyone's safety.” So far, she explained, all of these expenses to avoid the virus spreading inside shelters have come from their volunteers’ pockets.

Countries’ commitments to survivors of violence are “applicable even in times of a pandemic”, insisted Johanna Nelles, executive secretary of the Istanbul Convention body that oversees the monitoring of its implementation.

She told openDemocracy that governments must take further action “to ensure that the impact of lockdowns on women is mitigated as much as possible”.

The D.i.Re network in Italy stressed that its helplines remain active and that support is available to those who need it. Women’s Aid in the UK said they continue to offer online support from specialised domestic abuse workers, while refuges across the country remain open.