The sexual and reproductive rights included in the draft constitution that Chile will vote on in a referendum on 4 September are greater than the sum of their parts.

They are the first step in Chile’s long, aspirational journey towards a fairer society and a sustainable future.

The constitutions of most Latin American countries were written by oligarchies or imposed outright by dictatorships, as was the case in Chile with Augusto Pinochet's document in 1980. Only in recent decades have a handful emerged from a democratic process.

The new Chilean Constitution is the first in the world to be drafted by a special assembly that had gender parity and included designated seats for Indigenous representatives. Democratically elected, the constitutional convention represented a range of agendas and aspirations. If approved, Chile’s constitution will be one of the most progressive in the world.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

It could be said then that this is the real end of Chile’s transition from dictatorship to democracy. Pinochet’s brutal 17-year rule ended in 1990, after being defeated in a national referendum and then forced to democratic elections. However, Chile has struggled to build its democracy, hamstrung by a restrictive and distorting constitution – which bears the ideological imprint of a dictatorship that presided over grave atrocities – and an oligarchy that wanted to perpetuate a neoliberal economic and social model.

Like any historical process, the draft constitution looks to a long developmental footprint. It is no less than a draft Magna Carta, establishing a framework for the profound democratisation of Chilean society by decentralising and granting more power, autonomy and legislative capacity to the territories and regions. Autonomous territories would have their own justice systems and the senate or upper house of the legislature would be replaced by a ‘chamber of regions’.

It rebalances a very distorted political regime, which concentrated power in the presidency. In doing so, the draft constitution recognises a range of diverse rights – among them, for the first time in Chilean history, are sexual and reproductive rights. Enshrined as fundamental rights, the state will guarantee these rights for the Chilean society as a whole, as well as gender equality and respect for sexual diversity.