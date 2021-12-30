A crisis of democracy in the US – what to watch for in 2022

Sad to say, when it comes to political life and civil society in the United States, 2021 has not given proponents of democracy and human rights much to celebrate.

The year was dominated by three negative trends: the authoritarian Right’s ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from former president Donald Trump; the impact of Republican stacking of the federal courts, including the Supreme Court, with far-Right extremists; and the relative impotence of President Joe Biden’s administration to pursue necessary reforms in the face of Republican obstruction, even with a nominal legislative majority.

As 2021 comes to a close and we look ahead to 2022, we need to keep an eye on each of these trajectories.

6 January insurrection

In a very real sense, 2021 has unfolded in the shadow of the January 6 insurrection, in which an angry right-wing and largely Christian nationalist mob invaded the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and prevent Biden from taking office on 20 January.

Biden won the election fairly, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from spreading baseless conspiracy theories or wasting taxpayer dollars on state and local investigations into supposed electoral irregularities. They also passed state-level voter suppression laws that are likely to have a devastating impact on the midterm elections in 2022.