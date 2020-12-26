Indigenous women explain what’s at stake in Argentina’s abortion debate

“Talking about abortion is a huge challenge,” says Bashe Nuhem. She’s a feminist activist, radio presenter and video producer, and a member of the Qom indigenous community in Castelli, an area in north-east Argentina known as “the doorway to the Impenetrable”, an extensive and once dense forest.

“I work in an indigenous radio station and, with my colleagues, weave words together. We challenge men who don't want us to talk [about abortion]. It remains a taboo,” Nuhem explains. We spoke as the lower chamber debated a new bill to legalise the “voluntary interruption of pregnancy” up to the 14th week in Argentina. Having passed the lower body of parliament in early December, the bill is now before the senate.

Abortion is currently criminalised in Argentina, with some exceptions in cases of rape or if the life or health of the pregnant person is at risk. Nuhem, who is also a member of the community groups, Chaco’s Female Communicators Front and the Indigenous Community Communication Association, said: "I celebrate the debate regardless of the result, because this topic was not mentioned before in our communities.”

For Nuhem, the abortion bill that the senate is now expected to vote on before the end of 2020 "has made it possible to start talking about the sexual abuse that indigenous women suffer. […] I include myself, because I have also endured abuse."

Despite being a taboo topic, Nuhem continues, “abortion has always been practiced within communities" by traditional midwives. Amid increasing deforestation and environmental damage in her area, she says, “midwives are disappearing, my sisters rely on clandestine operations and, we know, many die.”

“If abortion is legal and the law is applied, it will not solve their lives, but it will be a relief,” she argues. “Abortion would make my sisters’ lives healthier.” She says legalisation is opposed mainly by "churches and men", who share images on social media of indigenous people with whipalas (a common emblem of Native Americans) and a blue scarf, a symbol of the campaign against legal abortion.

“I ask them: did you read the bill? No. Do you know what the main demands are? No. So what are you opposed to? Many got upset. I’m so angry because I know indigenous leaders who forced their female partners to abort. Stop the hypocrisy!”.