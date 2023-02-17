On 9 February 2023, the Nicaraguan government released 222 political prisoners, including Téllez and 20 other women, revoked their Nicaraguan nationality and banished them to the United States. International organisations have slammed the Nicaraguan authorities for violating the rights of these activists, politicians, journalists and peasant leaders who oppose the regime of President Daniel Ortega.

Ortega, a former leftist guerrilla commander during the Sandinista Revolution of 1979, was president in the 1980s and then re-elected in 2006. Despite his left-wing political rhetoric, he has become an ally to conservative groups and even supported an absolute ban on abortion in 2006 to secure the Catholic Church's support to help him win the elections.

openDemocracy had the opportunity to interview the released prisoners during the three days they spent in a hotel in Washington, DC, before heading to the homes of family and friends in the US.

El Chipote, notorious for inhumane conditions and allegations of torture, made headlines last year when the former guerrilla commander and colleague of Téllez, Hugo Torres, died on 12 February 2022, after allegedly being denied proper healthcare while in custody.

Women released and exiled last week told openDemocracy that they had been subjected to solitary confinement, while LGBTIQ+ political prisoners faced verbal abuse and interrogations about their activism and emotional ties with other activists. Female political activists jailed in other prisons in the country have also described mistreatment, segregation and isolation.

Activist Yader Parajón, who spent 17 months in El Chipote, spoke out against Ortega's ultra-conservative and macho stance. “Ortega considers feminists and LGBTQ as enemies to pander to the political and economic powers in this country. He wants to please these ultra-conservative, macho groups,” he said.

The way to freedom

The unexpected release of the prisoners was a tense and emotional affair. Samantha Jirón, a 22-year-old journalism student and activist, was the youngest of the group. She said she was awoken by guards at La Esperanza women's prison and ordered to get dressed quickly. She was then told to keep her head down and was rushed to a bus. When she briefly lifted her head and saw a soldier, she feared the worst.