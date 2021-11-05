Meet the Nicaraguan women fighting for democracy from prison

When feminist lawyer and politician Ana Margarita Vijil knew her detention was imminent, on 12 June, she recorded herself sending a final message: "Nobody gives up. Daniel Ortega will have to go away.” Minutes later, police arrived at her home, beat her up and then took her to prison.

My home country of Nicaragua is holding elections this coming Sunday, 7 November. But we already know who will win. President Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007, is going to secure another term after months of using repression, censorship and imprisonment to force the opposition out.

Starting in May, the government has arrested seven presidential candidates and at least a dozen activists, including ten prominent women.

These women are human rights defenders, feminist activists and political and social leaders. Their names: Cristiana Chamorro, Dora María Téllez, Támara Dávila, Ana Margarita Vijil, Suyen Barahona, Violeta Granera, María Oviedo, Esperanza Sánchez, Julia Hernández and Karla Escobar.

Vijil, who recorded herself just before her arrest, is being held in the notorious El Chipote prison, in the Nicaraguan capital, Managua. It’s known as the “torture prison”. Her family reports that she has been subjected to isolation and physical and emotional abuse, and has lost a lot of weight.

Dora María Téllez, a historian and political leader, was also arrested on 12 June – the same day as Vijil. Téllez is also a former commander in the Sandinista guerrilla movement; she became an icon in the 1970s after leading major military victories when she was a young woman, fighting alongside Ortega to defeat the Somoza dynasty.

She’s been a minister and legislator for the Sandinistas (FSLN) and also founded an independent political party. Now 66, she remains an outspoken critic of her former comrade Ortega. Her family said that she is underfed and mistreated in prison.

Támara Dávila, a feminist psychologist and political activist, was arrested the day before Vijil. The police confiscated her family photos and a book where she recorded her daughter’s growth.

"They are using her motherhood as a way to torture her," Ana Lucía Alvarez, Davila’s sister, told me. “Támara is constantly told she is a bad mother who has neglected her daughter.”