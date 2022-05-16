Since US Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito’s draft of a majority decision overturning the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v Wade was leaked on 2 May, concerned Americans have been wondering how things will play out when the decision becomes official – which it almost certainly will do, probably in June.

A quick review of what Republican politicians and anti-abortion activists have said about their plans should be enough to convince anyone who cares about civil rights that those of us who have been sounding the alarm about a broader onslaught on rights were correct to do so.

The Roe decision relied on a constitutional right to privacy derived from the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, and with that reasoning rejected, other rights that depend on privacy are vulnerable. The situation is grim, not only with respect to reproductive justice, but also for LGBTQ rights and racial justice.

Attacks on birth control

An immediate issue is the extent to which the so-called ‘trigger laws’ that many Republican-governed states have ready to pass immediately that Roe is overturned will affect access to birth control. Many Christian Right ideologues and their fellow travellers consider some forms of contraception to be “abortifacients” (substances that induce abortion).

For example, a local news outlet in Kansas City, Missouri recently reported that “Under Missouri’s trigger law, Plan B [the morning-after pill], IUDs and possibly hormonal birth control could be banned because the law defines an ‘unborn child’ to include fertilization or conception.” Reproductive justice advocates in Missouri are arguing that the trigger ban bill, if passed into law, should not be understood to ban any form of birth control – but it is far from clear if that argument will prevail.

Louisiana’s state legislature has already advanced a ‘fetal personhood’ bill, which declares abortion to be “homicide”. State-level bills of this nature have been advanced by right-wing radicals previously but only now, once Roe is overturned, are they likely to pass, or – as in the case of the Louisiana bill, which contains defiant language about past Supreme Court decisions – perhaps even before.

‘Foetal personhood’ laws would almost certainly encompass forms of birth control that prevent the implantation of fertilised eggs, which they define – absurdly – as persons. Fertility treatments such as IVF seem certain to be affected too, since the process produces unused fertilised eggs.

States that move to criminalise abortion this summer may also attempt to enforce their theocratic laws on residents who seek abortion care outside the state. And residents of Democrat-supporting ‘blue states’ are unlikely to be safe for long.