It is hardly news to say that we are living in an ultra-capitalist world: one initiated and then overseen by Washington, when the collapse of the Soviet Union gave it victory in the Cold War and a unique primacy after 1992. It has built a global system and crushed the 20th-century left.

Today, however, and largely thanks to US recklessness, it is a system in ‘polycrisis’. Its failures have been spectacular: military, in Iraq and Afghanistan; financial, with the great crash of 2008; economic, in terms of the well-being of the US working and middle classes; environmental, as the planet burns, and ideological, with the ruin of its neoliberal claim that ‘the market knows best’.

Added to this are two failures of the US’s post 1992 global strategy. One is the greatest human achievement of the period – the transformation of China out of poverty, which created an economic and strategic competitor that was not subordinate to Wall Street. The second is the way the US colluded with the oligarchs generated by the failures of Communism, to loot and bankrupt Russia rather than create an ally.

The human costs of US policy for Russia have just been brought to life by Adam Curtis. The political humiliation led to Vladimir Putin, who has become a monstrous expression of oligarch capitalism.

Donald Trump’s politics can be seen as an effort to pre-empt the threat of a domestic revolt against America’s military and economic failure by tapping into growing disillusionment and discontent, while replacing the complacency of its globalist elite with a nationalist mobilisation, above all against China. It is also part of an international shift to a mafia-style world with strongmen in China, India, Russia, Turkey, Egypt and elsewhere.

This poses a question: why hasn’t the far-right simply swept the board? Given its strategic coherence, deep funding, well-organised populism, evangelical endorsement, the lure of false ideas about racial or religious supremacy, the feebleness of the liberal centre, the marginalisation of socialism, and the fatalism generated by decades of ‘capitalist realism’ telling people voting can’t change things – how come the far-right is not triumphant everywhere?

Instead, its success is on a knife-edge. The recent elections in Brazil are a clear example, with Lula winning the presidency by less than 2% even as Bolsonaro allies are victorious across the regions, including São Paolo. The results of the US midterms are another, and express a process I covered in a short openDemocracy documentary earlier this year.

My explanation for the extraordinary balance of forces is that, below the massive, continuous and incoming tide of marketisation, counter-currents were energised, including feminism, anti-racism, environmentalism and egalitarian notions of human rights. These are generating a new form of humanisation, reinforced in ways I set out briefly in my book Taking Control! by medical science, bodily awareness of health, and digital interconnectedness, which are altering how we think of our bodies and ourselves as a species and the way we relate to our planet. Together they have led to a multifaceted and argumentative resistance to extreme capitalism – but not yet a political alternative.

The forces of resistance, which are often but not always left-wing, have not been brought into existence by socialist movements or Marxist analysis. They lack the organisational heft of the class struggle, but they ensure that younger generations have a totalising, ecological awareness rather than a sectional, self-interested one.

I began to develop this argument during the pandemic lockdown and was invited by Yanis Varoufakis to join him and the late, much missed Rosemary Bechler on DiEM25 TV to discuss it. Varoufakis was taken aback that someone who helped the launch of DiEM25 did not see ‘socialism’ as the source for democracy, and thought at first that I was ‘teasing’ him.

One thing none of us expected was that any such analysis would soon be put to the test of war. Is it right to say that the enormous wave of solidarity with Ukraine expresses the strength of the new humanisation? Or that Putin’s brutal deployment expresses the determination of Trump-style contempt for humanity as well as legality?

On a knife edge

Ukraine is a harsh confirmation of the ‘knife edge’ nature of the post-Covid world. But it is far from a simple clash between progress and reaction. US, EU and UK support for Ukraine is accompanied by a desire to incorporate its riches and ensure its democratic spirit is tamed.

The paradox is captured by Adam Tooze’s account of the Centre for Economic Policy Research’s recent report on Ukraine. The CEPR supports the successful national patriotic mobilisation of Zelenskyi’s government, yet advocates using the wartime emergency to impose ultra-neoliberal policies to remove state regulation of the economy and even welfare. This is already partially under way in the elimination of labour laws that openDemocracy’s Tom Rowley and Serhiy Guz have been documenting.

Tooze writes: “To conduct this kind of reconstruction under wartime conditions when the scope for public debate, strikes and opposition is limited, short-circuits democracy. Since defending democracy is part of Ukraine’s appeal this is bitterly ironic. It is also a gamble. It risks driving wedges into the national solidarity that is, if history is any guide, necessary to sustain the war.”

The challenge for the governing institutions of the West, often referred to as ‘the centre’, is that to pursue a long war they need to directly govern capitalism and abandon the nostrums of neoliberalism – as economist Joe Stieglitz has argued more than once. The challenge for all of us who want to extend our solidarity and support to Ukraine is that its battle depends on US military support, which rightly generates a tremendous ambivalence.