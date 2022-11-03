Are we seeing the end times of Russia’s police capitalism?

Mobilisation in the Russian Federation is a sad sight. Hundreds of thousands of people uprooted from their homes and driven, perhaps, to their deaths – the ruins of their former lives left behind. Ahead lies destruction, and the mobilised soldiers are both the instruments and, to a lesser extent, the victims of it.

Yet while this picture is almost universal – there have always been wars – in Russia it always looks rougher, more sentimental. Downcast peasants and boys herded into some dirty square in front of an unremarkable train station, all wearing similar clothes and similar expressions on their faces as a sentimental tune plays in the background.

The brute force of the Russian state doesn’t only hit you where it hurts, it does not recognise human life as such, which is why the current authorities have no doubts, no regrets. The Russian state, as if following Foucault’s mantra of ‘discipline and punish’, does not see any value in its current object of discipline and punishment, the mobilised soldier.

Instinctively, the Russian authorities are trying to fight against Ukraine (and the collective West) with foreign hands – hands that are different by virtue of their social class or national background. The regime is trying to shift the dirty work of the war onto ‘others’, whose existence, in its eyes, is purely functional. As if the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine was just like the upkeep of Moscow, where migrant workers from Central Asia sweep the streets and repair the roads.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Oppression in today’s Russia is, of course, based on race, ethnicity and religion – but the most primitive class principle is its ultimate guiding force.

The ‘other’ for the Russian authorities is not so much a resident of Dagestan or Buryatia, but a poor man, whether a worker, a peasant, a teacher or a small entrepreneur. He is the main instrument of the war, but, after Ukraine, he is also one of its main targets.

The other war

At the beginning of October 2022, two Russian independent media, iStories and CIT, conducted a joint investigation into who is most often taken to the war in Ukraine. The result confirms that Russia’s national republics and the poorest sections of its population provide the most soldiers for mobilisation.

Indeed, the Kremlin’s ‘partial’ mobilisation really is partial in the sense that it has only targeted a part of the population, on the basis of their social and national characteristics. The ensuing exodus of middle-class Russians with higher education to Kazakhstan or Georgia only exacerbates this point.