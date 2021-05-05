The case for five new states

Several Native American groups with sizable populations applied for statehood at various times and were turned down by Congress simply because they were Native Americans. Arizona and New Mexico, which were majority Mexican American when they applied for statehood, weren’t accepted until enough eastern settlers had arrived to give them White majorities – more than half a century later.

At the end of the Civil War, two states (South Carolina and Mississippi) were majority Black, but White gangs violently took over the state governments and refused to let them vote. Four other states were more than 40% Black at the time, but similar tactics were used to completely shut this population out of power. Nearly 100 years later these states were forced to let Black people vote, but by then enough had fled north to create comfortable White majorities in all of these states.

These decisions were made long ago, but they continue to have the intended effect of giving Whites outside influence over Congress and the electoral college. Had the White majority been fair and evenhanded, the US would have several Black, Native, Latin-heritage majority states today.

Let’s see how these potential states would change the equation. Despite being different in many respects, one trait they share is that none has a White majority. Look at the largest ethnic group in each of them:

American Samoa: 89% Samoan

89% Samoan The U.S. Virgin Islands: 76% Afro-Caribbean

76% Afro-Caribbean The Northern Mariana Islands: 35% Filipino (24% Chamorro)

35% Filipino (24% Chamorro) Gaum: 37% Chamorro (26% Filipino)

37% Chamorro (26% Filipino) Washington, DC: 49% Black (43.6% White)

49% Black (43.6% White) Puerto Rico: 98% Latin heritage

Given American history, it’s reasonable to believe that their ethnic makeup is a primary reason why they are not states already. And by refusing to grant them statehood, the White majority is effectively choosing to guard and maintain its outsized influence in the federal government. It’s not something that happened a lot time ago. It’s something being actively preserved every day.

Admitting these states would create one near-majority Black state (Washington, DC), one majority Afro-Caribbean state (the U.S. Virgin Islands) and one majority Latin-heritage state (Puerto Rico). Samoans and Chamorros are indigenous peoples in territories that have been colonized by the United States. The people in these new states can’t hope to ‘represent’ people with similar ethnic backgrounds on the mainland, but perhaps the people they would send to Washington would have greater understanding of marginalized groups than most members of Congress do now. All would certainly bring new perspectives into the mix and roil the status quo.

These new states would have a minor impact on the House of Representatives, but they’d have a major impact on the Electoral College and the Senate. The number of Senators would increase from 100 to 110, and they would not necessarily be closely connected to either party. Maybe they would help de-polarize American and help end the politicization of the big-state/small-state divide.

Equal rights for equal citizens

Three of these territories are very small; would statehood give them too much influence over US politics? Whites would be still be in the majority in 89% of the states (49 of 55), and therefore would still have disproportionate power in the Senate, the House, and the Electoral College – just not as disproportionate as it is now. All of these territories (except the Northern part of the Mariana Islands) have been subject to US law for over 100 years and have had little or no influence over the shaping of US law in all that time. It would be rather disingenuous of mainlanders to say that 2% of power in the Senate is ‘too much’ for people from these territories to wield, while 100% of power is somehow an appropriate amount for them.

Should we combine these territories into larger units or incorporate them into existing states? For Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, that makes sense. They share history, ethnicity, and language, and are separate now because of US federal government decisions. But otherwise, these five potential states share little or nothing.