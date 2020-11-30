Exploitation in trafficking: questions of context, commerce, and conduct

As a lay term, exploitation simply means to take unfair advantage of a person. The United Nations protocol on trafficking in persons sets out that exploitation is the purpose of human trafficking, but does not offer a legal definition of exploitation to challenge this standard dictionary definition. Instead, the protocol provides a non-exhaustive list of examples of exploitative practices. This list includes some practices that are defined elsewhere in international law, such as slavery, practices similar to slavery, and forced labour. It also includes other practices that are not defined elsewhere, such as the exploitation of prostitution of others and other forms of sexual exploitation.

These examples were intended by the drafters to allow for flexibility in understanding trafficking, while also offering some parameters around the type of exploitation being confronted. Yet research shows that this lack of precision challenged consistency of response to human trafficking. Can criminal liability be justly attributed to a person for a crime of uncertain parameters and with no clear threshold for severity? What common values, if any, shape understanding of exploitation? And importantly, in a world of socio-economic disparity and cultural diversity, can exploitation be universally understood?

I suggest, perhaps counterintuitively from a legal perspective, that the lay meaning of exploitation as ‘taking unfair advantage of a person’ should not be altered or embellished when understanding exploitation as the purpose of trafficking. We don’t need a separate legal meaning of the term. Rather, we need to remember that exploitation alone does not amount to human trafficking. For exploitation to occur in the context of trafficking, it must reach a threshold of severity, and result from specific actions intended to achieve it.

Questions of context

Evocative depictions of the exploitative conditions endured by victims of human trafficking give rise to the notion that exploitation has some innate rather than instrumental quality. The more egregious those conditions are, the more exploitative they are deemed to be. Indeed, in the most extreme situations marked by violence and harm there is little need to quibble over what is meant by exploitation. A person who works without pay on a fishing vessel for twenty hours per day while being force-fed methamphetamines so that he continues to function is clearly exploited. So too is the person who is recruited into the sex industry on the basis that he will receive $200 per client per hour, yet when the day is done he only receives $150.

But have either been ‘exploited’ in the trafficking sense? Would it have mattered if the latter had only received $50? What about $5? What if he were working in the legal profession rather than the sex industry? It is clear that there is a spectrum at play, with tolerated forms of exploitation falling outside the scope of trafficking at one end, and intolerable forms being included within trafficking at the other. Both the space between those poles and the location of any given scenario along the continuum will be highly contested.

The examples of exploitation found in the protocol are listed as a non-exhaustive minimum, so that any form of exploitation may be captured within the definition of trafficking. This means that the drafters made no presumptions about whether or how the type of exploitation bears on its severity, allowing for exploitation in any sector to be severe. But can all forms of exploitation be treated as ‘like’, or do some types speak to an intrinsic nature of exploitation more than others?