'People will always find a way to get through': the children who work in smuggling

Immigration caught us the first time we went over the border to El Chuco (El Paso, TX). A friend from there invited me and my brother to come. His father works in construction. My friend offered us a job and a place to stay, so that’s why we wanted to leave.

I thought I’d find work there and come back to Juárez sometime later with my own car. And I thought I’d make some money from whatever I could do over there. But to be quite honest, the environment in El Chuco is nasty. Over there you don’t have a life. You can’t go outside, especially if you are a migrant. Just from home to work and that’s it. You live like a prisoner. You can’t live there the way you live here. The only reason I was going was for the job.

That first time there were about six of us trying to cross. The others had come from different places, like Honduras. We were … we were nervous. You are scared. You are just really scared.

We walked to the spot where there was no more fence. We managed to cross the border, and we also crossed the tracks. We reached the meeting point all right, but it took a while for the transporter to arrive so la migra (US immigration police) caught us. They arrived in their big trucks. They treated us bad. Especially when you’re born here, from the neighbourhoods close to the border, they immediately think you are the one who is guiding the people.

I told them I wasn’t a guide, of course. I said sarcastically that ‘I was after the American dream’. They said I should already know how things worked, and asked why I’d be searching for the American dream if I lived so close. I got upset. They locked me up in a cell they call the icebox. It was cold in there and they refused to give me a blanket. When I asked for one they said it wasn’t a hotel. I wasn’t there long, though. They kicked me out overnight and sent me back to Mexico.

US immigration didn’t ask me questions, but the staff who interrogated us once we were sent back to Juárez did. They wanted to know how many migrants we were crossing. They asked that over and over again. I told them I was going on my own. Otherwise they treated me well. At the place there were bunkbeds and a TV and I got to eat some noodles. My parents scolded me once they arrived to pick me up, of course. They kept saying I should never cross again. They said I had to listen to them – the usual boring stuff.

I tried taking people over about a month or two ago. This time it was different. I wanted to make some money, and the offer was US$300 per person. There were four in all, and I led the group on my own. Immigration caught them as we were coming in, but I made it all the way to the meeting spot. I waited for about five hours in hiding. The people on the Texas side never sent the transporter so I had to surrender myself. I spent three days locked up in the shelter that time around.

There’s a lot of this kind of work right now, but it’s really hot everywhere. The national guard have been deployed alongside the police to contain the migrants. The towns and the border are really fortified. I think it helps the gringos to have many policemen there. But people will always find a way to get through.