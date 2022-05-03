Sometimes I think about the people who have died crossing from Mexico into the US. They have drowned, gotten lost, or been killed. But they wanted to try it. Crossing: that was their dream.

I remember the time I took a man across the border. Some men had come by looking for somebody else; a guy they knew who worked as a guide. They couldn’t find him so they asked me if I wanted to go. I didn’t have a job and they offered me US$150. I said yes.

You risk a lot by crossing. Anything could happen along the way. You might get caught, but that’s not too much of a risk because if you are under 18 then US immigration lets you go. Much worse are the ways you can die. Sometimes the men you’re taking across want to kill you. Soldiers can also kill you if they see you.

One of my friends – Marcos, Luís’ brother – was killed because he stole from the people he was taking across. He used to take their cell phones and their money. Mexican cell phones are useless over there anyway; phones from the USA are the only ones that work. But the migrants complained and Marcos’ bosses found out. They didn’t like it, so they sent some people to kill him.

We were at a girl’s house when they came. They shouted ‘open up!’ and my first thought was: it is the cops. Then the door broke and they started shooting. I have a scratch here from a bullet – just a little higher and it would have hit me.

We were in the bedroom and Marcos, Luís and I were trying to hold the door shut. It wasn’t working, so I left them at the door and ran into the bathroom. Just in time too. The door came down and they grabbed Marcos. I heard them say ‘you know why’, and then they killed him. They shot him, he fell to the floor, and they shot him twice more.

Luís was on the floor shouting. They grabbed him by the head and shot him as well. He fell over but did not die. After they left I wrapped my sweater around his neck and told him not to faint. Then I ran.

So that’s the problem. It’s not just that you can get in trouble with the police. It’s the gangs. You have to do as you are told or they’ll kill you.