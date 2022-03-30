This story is part of a series of child worker voices that Beyond Trafficking and Slavery gathered in the Lake Volta and Brong Ahafo regions of Ghana, areas frequently targeted for intervention by people seeking to end child labour. The children were asked to describe their work, why they do it, and how the country's decision-makers could help them. Their answers were translated out of the local Twi language and lightly edited for clarity.

I am 13 years old. The people in power who want to stop children from working in bad jobs need to understand our situation before they take action. I say this because of my experience with the police and NGO people who wanted to stop me and other children from working on the lake.

Last year they came to take us from our parents by force. We were on the lake, and they came with guns and weapons. They screamed at our father and said he was a bad man because he should have taken us to school instead of bringing us fishing. They took us away in their speedboats. But before that, they made us take off our clothes and took pictures of us semi-naked with the canoe paddles. I don’t know why they did that, but it made me feel very bad.

I remember it when I sleep sometimes. They took me, my siblings, and many other children from nearby communities to a place we didn’t know. We were there for about six months. They didn’t let us see our parents or anyone from our family. I asked about them, but the people who were looking after us didn’t know. Those people were kind to us. They gave us good food and nice clothes. There took us to school and did other things for us.

But I was angry and sad all the time, because they also said bad things about us and our families. I didn’t agree that my father is bad. He takes care of all of us even though we don’t have a lot. We fish together to feed ourselves and get what our family needs. The work is hard but I like working with my father, and he does the hardest parts.