Why do children work? ‘To learn a trade’

I am 15 years old. I carry loads at the market for shoppers, run errands, and do other jobs. I came to the city of Kumasi to find money to support myself. My parents died when I was two and I have lived with my late mother’s sister ever since. She treats me like one of her six children. Her husband also passed away and she takes care of all of us.

Her own job is as a pito (local beer) maker. She doesn’t earn much, so all of us used to sell bottled water on the streets to support the home. Things became even harder with the COVID lockdown. My auntie was not able to work for more than a month and she lost all she had saved up. Some days we didn’t even have food to eat!

My two oldest cousins, who are 16 and 17, and I decided to do what we could to help the situation. We came to Kumasi with some other girls to find work and send money back home. We also wanted to learn a trade before we go back. I’d like to learn hairdressing, and my cousin wants to become a seamstress. We were all attending school, but because of the situation at home we decided it was better to learn a trade instead. Our auntie said that if that is what we wanted she wouldn’t stop us. She travelled to work when she was younger and that’s how she saved money to start her work.