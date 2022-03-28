Why do children work? ‘We will not have food to eat’

This story is part of a series of child worker voices that Beyond Trafficking and Slavery gathered in the Lake Volta and Brong Ahafo regions of Ghana, areas frequently targeted for intervention by people seeking to end child labour. The children were asked to describe their work, why they do it, and how the country's decision-makers could help them. Their answers were translated out of the local Twi language and lightly edited for clarity.

I am 13 years old. I live with my mother and father, four brothers, and two sisters. Our father is a security guard, and our mother sells porridge and bread at the market.

My two sisters and I help with our mother’s porridge business. Every day but Sunday we wake up at 4 am to help her prepare. My sisters and I fetch water and make the fire while our mother prepares the millet and other ingredients for cooking. The porridge is ready to be transported to the market by 6 am. I usually go with the van and start selling it while my mother prepares a second batch. When she arrives, I go back home and get ready for school.

I go back to the market after school to sell what is left and help my mother pack up. I started supporting my mother when I was about eight years old. I am used to this routine now. I like working with my mother and the two of us are very close, but the situation is very difficult for me. Sometimes I am very tired when I go to school and I find it hard to concentrate on my studies. I also don’t have enough time at night to do my homework because my sisters and I must wake up at dawn the next day to make the porridge again. Most of my classmates do not have to go through this and I wish that was the same for me.

I want to share my ideas about what must be done to support children in situations like mine. The first thing is that our families need money. My father’s job doesn’t pay well. He works from 8 am till late at night, but his salary is barely enough to pay our rent and bills. What we get from selling porridge is used to buy food and other things we need at home.