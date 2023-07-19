The MSA was conceived and passed in the years immediately following the announcement of this new policy orientation. It springs from the same source and exists in the same universe.

In The Truth About Modern Slavery, Emily Kenway, who was an advisor to the first independent anti-slavery commissioner, described the political utility of introducing modern slavery into the debate. She said it acted as a “moral foil” for stricter immigration controls.

“The political role of modern slavery for May et al. is evident in [May’s 2013] autumn conference speech,” Kenway wrote. “She focuses on immigration and crime … She promotes the Modern Slavery Bill and how it will ‘lock up slave drivers’ … Modern slavery provided a sense of balance to policies otherwise focused on kowtowing to UKIP’s anti-migrant base.”

The balance, though, was largely rhetorical. Fighting modern slavery meant the conversation was no longer just about being against arrivals, but for protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. As such it also created a feel-good reason for being strict on migration. It provided a moral justification for policing borders, going after the individuals transporting people (cast as 'traffickers'), and interrogating those trying to enter on the grounds that they might be victims. And, finally, it offered a bargain to voters and MPs alike: support for a few victims in exchange for no mercy for everyone else.

Practically, the MSA was anything but balanced. “We said at the time, it was more about prosecution rates than victim care,” Avril Sharp, a policy manager at the domestic workers support NGO Kalayaan, told openDemocracy. “Victim care was glaringly missing from the bill.”

Kate Roberts, Head of Policy at Focus on Labour Exploitation, agrees. If it had been mainly about victim protection, she said, it would have challenged the hostile environment. But instead the MSA was subordinated to it.

“The MSA was flawed from the start as it never directly addressed the hostile environment, or had a rights-based, preventative approach to slavery,” Roberts told openDemocracy. “The act did not aim to address the structures which create risks of exploitation, or provide for early intervention against abuse. Had it done so this would have meant challenging wider policies on immigration.”

This is the great misunderstanding about the MSA. Its design makes clear that victim care – at least by the final draft – was a secondary concern. Yes, it created a system for officially identifying victims of modern slavery, and through that system the government offers a small group of people some limited support. But a primary function of the act was supposed to be dissuading and punishing migration. The UK is a country where legal entry is next to impossible for many groups – irregular entry is the only way in. The MSA extended the hostile environment by targeting the individuals making that irregular entry possible. And in that function, it has failed.

A policy not hostile enough

The prioritisation of criminality over care is clear from May’s 2013 speech, cited in Kenway’s book, as well as from conversations with civil society actors who were involved in the process. But in a twist of fate, the care bit, while being wholly inadequate, is the only part of the MSA that seems to have shown some results. Thousands of people enter the official system for identifying victims and distributing support (the National Referral Mechanism) each year – hinting at the potential scale of the problem – but the hoped-for numbers of prosecutions never materialised. Official reviews consistently saw this as a failure of the MSA, and sought to remedy it.

In its first year, there was a 40% rise in the number of modern slavery victims identified, but the 289 offences prosecuted under the act were seen by officials as unacceptably low. A 2016 review by the first independent anti-slavery commissioner, Kevin Hyland, blamed a lack of crime reporting. In response, May mandated police watchdogs to check on forces’ anti-slavery efforts.

In 2017, the National Audit Office said prosecution rates remained “very low”. The Conservative manifesto released that same year said the government would seek to “strengthen our ability to stop criminals from putting men, women and children into criminal, dangerous and exploitative working conditions.”

In 2019, Frank Field MP maintained in yet another review that the act was “world leading”. However, he notes at the beginning of his foreword that while the MSA gave law enforcement the tools to tackle modern slavery offences, “there are still sadly too few convictions being handed down for the new offences prosecuted under the Act”.