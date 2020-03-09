Crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean: hybrid warfare, the Balkans and the Near East

Biljana Vankovska(BV): Do the Balkan states possess potential for a joint response to the migrant crisis, having in mind their mutual differences over a range of issues?

Vassilis K. Fouskas: Yes, they do and it is high time now to leave aside their differences. The refugee issue is vastly more important. The stakes involved are much higher in terms of human life and regional peace.

I don’t appreciate at all Turkey’s neo-imperial approach to the region and the way in which he manages the refugee issue. I also don’t appreciate the hypocritical attitude of Germany and the EU, who make deals with Turkey and then fail to deliver on them. Turkey is right in claiming that the 2016 agreement has not been honoured: very little money has been delivered and no relaxation of the visa has been offered to its citizens. Turkey, however, is using the refugees – and not only the refugees – there are a number of criminals and jihadists among the refugee numbers – as a bargaining chip to negotiate with NATO and the EU. They seek a pact that would help Turkey to deal with Russia, Assad and Iran in Syria and maintain its zone in Syria, while cleansing the Kurdish element there. This is what is all about: a hybrid warfare.

But we should not forget the human dimension of the issue. Greece and Bulgaria are wrong to seal their land and sea borders against innocent people – although, as I said, they are not all innocent. What should be done, first, is to manage the borders through careful registration (selection/de-selection) of refugees according to international and EU law; second, to construct provisional structures providing humane conditions to refugees/migrants; third, to facilitate their travel north of the Balkans (to Austria, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Scandinavia), where they want to go. The refugees don’t want to stay in the region. They want to settle in prosperous EU countries. This is the basis for cooperation that all the Balkan states can easily agree on. Germany and the rest of the EU must assume full responsibility for their acts of omission and commission over all these years, including the appalling austerity imposed on Greece and the Balkans, which destroyed their capacity to deal with these sorts of emergencies. That’s why the Balkan states must cooperate.

Can you imagine Greece’s fourth army in Thrace facing 1,000,000 refugees who want to cross the border? Are you going to shoot at them? No. But this means war between Greece and Turkey, as Greece will close the Aegean and Turkey will retaliate and so on.

BV: Do you see any danger of the Balkans turning into a ‘parking lot’ (ghetto) for millions of migrants remaining on western Europe’s doorstep?

VKF: Oh yes. This is German and, to a certain extent, NATO policy. This is one of the reasons why NATO and Germany supported the Dayton agreement, sold as an “Agreement for Peace” in the Balkans to end the war of Bosnian-Serb aggression.

The real reason is the containment of refugee waves in the Balkans and the ethnic ghettoisation of the region, as Tolis Malakos argued in a splendid article he wrote for the Journal of Balkan and Near Eastern Studies back in 1999-2000 on the occasion of NATO’s war over Kosovo.

Creating ethno-religious enclaves in the Balkans and sponsoring them in all sorts of ways, you embed them in the region, deter their movement towards the core of Europe and transform them into consumers via borrowing from your banks. That’s the European model for the Balkans. And it’s both neo-colonial and racist, but camouflaged with a humanitarian narrative.

Of course, this is not the only reason why Bosnia was created out of nothing. It was also due to America’s drive to control Germany’s influence. At the same time, Bosnia represented NATO’s soft underbelly as NATO was expanding eastwards against Russia – impossible to leave the area under the control of Serbia, seen as Russia’s client state, or under Croatia, seen as Germany’s client state.

The case of Kosovo was very similar: it had nothing to do with the human rights of the Albanians there. It just happens at certain times in history the geopolitical plans of imperial powers coincide with other factors on the ground, such as domestic nationalistic agendas and so on. The same goes for the name contestation over Macedonia.