Why Ireland needs to look beyond a binary referendum on unification

So it is that, on the question of decision-making, the authors of many constitutional settlements – the Belfast Agreement, the Dayton Accords, Germany’s 1949 Basic Law, the US Convention of 1776 – confine themselves to binary voting. Electoral systems are discussed in detail: the Belfast Agreement agreed to stick with proportional representation (PR) and the single transferable vote (PR-STV), Bosnia chose PR, the Germans adopted mixed-member proportional representation (MMP), and our American cousins wanted the States to be represented proportionally.

On decision-making, however, debates were stuck in a binary groove and multi-option voting procedures were not even contemplated. For example, the introduction of the 1998 edition of Germany’s Basic Law says: “The fact that members of the Bundestag take decisions on behalf of the whole German people… is a requirement… for majority decision-making.” This, might I suggest, is pure gobbledegook.

You can see the trouble caused by the addiction to majority voting in UCL’s major new report on any future unification referendums in Ireland, which contains the following oxymoron: “[The]Good Friday Agreement… stipulates that majorities of 50%+1 would be required. But the ethos of consensual politics should be upheld as far as possible.” But what if we looked for an alternative to majority voting?

Beyond yes and no

“Asking ‘yes-or-no?’ questions is very unAfrican,” went a memorable comment at a 2003 press conference in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. One of European colonialism’s biggest mistakes was to give that country and others majority rule – Nelson Mandela called it a “foreign notion” – based on binary/majority voting. In Rwanda, doing so pitted Hutu against Tutsi: the 1994 genocide started with the slogan Rubanda nyamwinshi, “we are the majority”.

Philosophers and scientists have been campaigning for preferential voting for nearly 1,000 years. And yet, some 3,000 years after first being deployed in Ancient Greece, binary voting is still in use today, even though this most primitive and Orwellian of all voting procedures sometimes produces inaccurate results.

On the Brexit vote last Christmas Eve, for instance, UK prime minister Boris Johnson asked the Commons: “My deal: yes or no?” But did ‘yes’ imply support for ‘his deal’, or opposition to ‘no deal’? Did ‘no’ suggest a desire for Scottish independence? In any multi-option debate, binary voting can be at best ambiguous, at worst, a manipulation.

Logically, in a multi-option debate, when there’s no majority ‘for’ any one option, there’s a majority ‘against’ every option. So, when debating three options, A, B and C, if three people on a committee each have preferences of A-B-C, B-C-A and C-A-B respectively, then A is more popular than B (which we write as A > B), and B > C, and C > A, and in fact A > B > C > A > B… and it goes round and round in circles, forever.

If, then, there are lots of options ‘on the table’ – one motion plus various amendments – and especially if there is no majority for any one option, there must be some sort of decision-making structure. Otherwise, the outcome could be anything. As Pliny the Younger wrote almost 2,000 years ago: “In ancient times… [the Greeks] learned how to introduce an amendment [and] the whole of senatorial procedure.”

It works like this. You choose the best amendment; next, you choose the substantive (the motion amended or unamended); and then you make the final choice: the substantive or the status quo. Imagine, then, a committee of nine people debating tax rates for the rich, which are currently set at 40%. They all think this is far too low. Let’s also assume that four have first to fourth preferences of 70-60-50-40; three prefer 60-50-40-70; and the remaining two opt for 50-40-70-60.

Following those ancient procedures, the committee first chooses the more popular amendment, 60 or 50, and 60 wins by 7:2. Next, it’s this amendment versus the motion, 60 v 70, and 70 wins 6:3. And finally, this substantive versus the status quo, 70 v 40, which 40 wins by 5:4.

So they all agree, democratically, that what they want... is what they don’t want. The result is fake, to coin a phrase. Doctors don’t use binary thermometers: is the patient hot or cold? Nor do pilots use binary altimeters: is the plane high or low? Only politicians use a binary tool. And, as in this example, binary decision-making is just not fit for purpose. The outcome is sometimes wrong.