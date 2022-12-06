When Jenni Ellis opened the letter from her 17-month-old’s nursery, she felt heartbroken. The secondary school teacher has already remortgaged her home to pay for her children’s childcare – and now she’s been told the fees will be rising again in the new year.

Ellis and her husband spend around £1,900 per month on childcare for their three kids – around the same amount they receive in one of their salaries – and will struggle to afford the increased fees.

“We’re just about making ends meet,” Ellis, who lives on the south coast of England, told openDemocracy. “My parents can’t help, so the kids have to go into childcare.”

The 35-year-old’s two older children attend breakfast and after-school clubs, which costs £15 a day per child. But the family’s biggest daily outlay is the £62 a day they pay for their youngest to attend nursery from 7.30am to 4pm.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had a beautifully worded letter from the nursery saying they were just about staying afloat and that the fee would be going up to £70 in the new year,” said Ellis.

That’s an increase of almost 13%, roughly an extra £160 per month. The current rate of inflation in the UK is 11.1%, with the Bank of England not expecting it to fall until the middle of 2023.

The stress of money worries now hangs over Ellis “all the time”. She’s already taken up a second job as a tutor outside school hours. She doesn’t know what else to do.

Ellis’s story will be a familiar one for many parents across the country.

In England, all three- and four-year-olds receive at least 15 hours of free childcare per week during school term times (38 weeks of the year). This rises to 30 hours a week for parents who work at least 16 hours a week at minimum wage or higher and whose household income is less than £100,000.

The minimum amount the central government pays to local authorities to fund this childcare is £4.61 per child per hour. Yet, on average, childcare providers charge £5.39 an hour for three- and four-year-olds, according to a 2021 government survey of childcare and early years providers in England.

This means these ‘free’ hours for parents are not free for early years providers, who say the payment provided to fund them does not match the cost of delivery.