For the 15 million people in England with at least one long-term health condition – an incurable illness requiring ongoing medical treatment – the cost of living crisis could prove life-threatening.

The dangers are particularly acute since long-term health conditions (LTCs) are often linked to poverty: on average, people in the poorest areas of the country are diagnosed with multiple LTCs 10-15 years earlier than those in the richest areas. LTCs also carry added day-to-day costs, for medical treatment and equipment, specific dietary requirements and specialist transport needs, among other things.

This means many people with LTCs already face untenable financial strain – which is being exacerbated by soaring inflation, squeezed wages and benefits, and rising food and energy prices. Combined, these create the perfect storm, worsening inequality and putting lives at risk.

One major problem is that benefits have not risen in line with the cost of living – which particularly affects people with LTCs, who are 11.5% less likely to be employed than those without a health condition, according to government data for England.

There has not yet been any suggestion that prime minister Rishi Sunak intends to raise benefits in line with inflation, which stands at 10.1%. Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, said benefits would rise by only 6%, in line with earnings – equivalent to a real-term decrease in payments, leaving many with LTCs out of pocket. Even if benefits do rise in line with inflation, recipients would still be 6% worse off than before the pandemic.

The outdated rules on free prescriptions further contribute to inequity. People with some conditions, such as diabetes or cancer, qualify for free prescriptions, while others, such as those with cystic fibrosis, do not – meaning life-saving medications can cost £9.35 each. While those on benefits can receive free prescriptions, some 1.1 million people in the most deprived tenth of the UK population are disabled but do not receive disability benefits, which could be because their condition is ineligible, because they have not applied, or because the median wait time after making an application is 20 weeks.