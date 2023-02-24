MPs have claimed more than £1m on expenses to pay energy bills in their second homes over the last six years, openDemocracy can reveal.

Taxpayers were charged £1,093,472.06 between April 2017 and September 2022, despite MPs’ wages continuing to rise.

Home secretary Suella Braverman and foreign secretary James Cleverly were among the highest spenders, each claiming more than £7,000 on gas and electricity since April 2017.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock – who pocketed more than £300,000 for his stint on I’m a Celebrity – claimed the third highest amount, charging taxpayers £12,700. And defence secretary Ben Wallace claimed almost £9,700.

Get dark money out of UK politics! Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Sign up

The figures are expected to increase further, as MPs submit more claims for the current financial year. Claims for the winter months, when the cost of gas and electricity hit record highs, have yet to be logged, meaning taxpayers are likely to take an even bigger hit.

Spiralling energy prices have worsened the UK’s cost of living crisis and pushed families into poverty. Campaigners and opposition politicians have called on the government to provide extra support for households and introduce a windfall tax on energy giants, who have raked in huge profits.

Former prime minister Liz Truss – who blocked a windfall tax, saying she didn’t “believe” in the idea – put almost £4,200 of energy bills on her expenses during the period.

Under the rules, MPs living outside London are allowed to claim up to £25,000 a year to pay for a second home in the capital. Authorities say this is to avoid people being “put off” the idea of being a politician, and to “ensure all MPs can fulfil their parliamentary duties regardless of how far their constituency is from London”.

MPs based in London are not allowed to claim for accommodation costs, because they already live within an easy commute to the House of Commons.

But we found taxpayers are still funding second homes for MPs who live just a short journey away.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Politicians are becoming increasingly disconnected from the public experience of the cost of living crisis.

“While research for the Warm This Winter campaign found that nine million UK adults spent this Christmas in cold damp homes, politicians enjoyed taxpayer-funded warmth in their second homes.”