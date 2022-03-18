New Century Media has also previously represented the Kazakh mining giant, Eurasian Resources Group. One of the group’s directors, Patokh Chodiev, was awarded the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation at a special ceremony in the Kremlin in 2020.
The lobbying firm even paid £10,000 a month to a former Kremlin adviser, Alexander Nekrassov, to act as a consultant.
Nekrassov, who died in 2020, was widely seen as a ‘Putin apologist’ and was prolific in spreading disinformation. In 2018, he said there was “no evidence” that Moscow was behind the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal with the nerve agent Novichok. He also tried to cast doubt on Russia’s 2006 assassination of Alexander Litvinenko.
Nekrassov’s son – who is also called Alex – remains a senior consultant for New Century Media, where he has advised British oil giant BP on its “reputation management strategy” over its stake in Rosneft, the Russian state oil company.
Yesterday, openDemocracy revealed that New Century Media’s chair Burnside has access to the heart of Westminster – thanks to a parliamentary pass he was given when he stepped down as an Ulster Unionist MP in 2005. The company said that none of Burnside’s visits to Parliament were for company business.
In 2013, Burnside sponsored a table at the Conservatives’ exclusive summer party, where his guests included Vladimir Putin’s wealthy judo partner, Vasily Shestakov. It is understood that Shestakov was not a client of New Century Media.
The company’s website boasts: “Our team enjoys strong and long-lasting relationships within the highest political spheres in both the UK Parliament and Government, as well as in foreign government offices.”
A spokesperson for the company said: “New Century has no Russian billionaire clients nor Russian state company clients. It would never act for any individual sanctioned by the UK government. New Century has never been paid by the Kremlin to carry out any promotional activities or political lobbying.”
The company did not comment on its relationship with P&O Ferries.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.