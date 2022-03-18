The ferry firm that sacked 800 people yesterday is using a PR firm that has also advised oligarchs and Kremlin allies to clean up its image, openDemocracy can reveal.

P&O Ferries has partnered with New Century Media for advice on public relations.

The PR business, which is run by former Ulster Unionist MP David Burnside, has donated more than £200,000 to the Conservative Party. It has previously worked for an array of Russian businesses and top oligarchs linked to Vladimir Putin. P&O’s parent firm DP World is also directing journalists’ enquiries to New Century Media.

It will be trying to sanitise P&O’s profile following a brutal staff cull that took place without notice over a video call yesterday.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

MPs called the P&O sackings “callous”, “despicable” and “wholly unacceptable”, while protests are planned at several UK sea ports.

P&O Ferries, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, did not immediately comment on its relationship with New Century Media. But it described the sacking of staff as a “tough” decision, claiming it would “not be a viable business” without the changes.

New Century Media has faced criticism for its work with Russian clients, including billionaire Vladimir Makhlai, who fled to Britain in 2005. Records show the firm briefly provided him with “reputation management” and “personal introductions” to individuals in politics, as part of a £900,000-a-year contract.

It once also advised Ukrainian-born oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who has brokered gas deals with the Kremlin. Firtash was sanctioned by Ukraine last year over alleged business links to Russian defence firms and is wanted by the FBI on corruption charges.