A president without a party: Bolsonaro's strategy to depoliticize Brazil

'Jair Bolsonaro (without a party)' is how the press refers to the Brazilian president since November 2019 to indicate that he currently has no party affiliation. The ‘without a party', even if in parentheses, causes a sense of unease among supporters of the democratic party structure. And it materializes an ideological project that sets in motion a series of coordinated setbacks.

Jair Bolsonaro is without a party like the backward program 'School without Party'. Jair Bolsonaro is without a party like the demonstrators who chanted 'no political parties, no political flags' in 2013 during the mass protests known as ‘June Journeys’. And finally, he is without a party like the military regime of 1964-1985, which banned multipartyism.

It is important to understand the dangers of having a president without a party. In fact, it is important to understand the 'Bolsonaro without a party' as a symptom of the weakening of democracy: that of the vilification of politics – a stance that helped Bolsonaro get elected in a context of increasing depoliticization.

Bolsonaro's nonpartisanism threatens Brazil’s democratic institutions.

Almost ten months 'without a party', Bolsonaro left the Social Liberal Party (PSL) in November 2019. On the occasion, amid confrontations and aggressive statements, he announced that he would create his own party – 'Alliance for Brazil'. He chose 38 as the party’s identification number, like the firearm loved by his base.

The party was launched in the best style of fanatical campaign, typical of the bolsonarista populism, though little is said today about the prospects of the Alliance for Brazil. And Bolsonaro (deliberately?) remains a president without a party. As he has already made clear, he disagrees with the democratic party structure and, furthermore, with democracy itself.