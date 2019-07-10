Bolsonaro’s lies

Bolsonaro leads a government built on a lie. On lies. Elected on a campaign based on fake news, insults to opponents and speeches of hatred against LGBT people, women, quilombolas (Afro-Brazilian residents of quilombo settlements) and “communists”, when he assumed the presidency Jair Bolsonaro decided to run the country using the same ingredients and surrounding himself with people so morally corrupt as to carry on his fascist-like enterprise.

Even tough the Brazilian press is still cautious about using this word (and even the expression "far-right government" used by the European press to refer to the Bolsonaro administration), the truth is that the country is under a fascist-like government.

And if two key elements had been missing— anti-Semitism and the use of the state apparatus, especially the police, to stifle the press and persecute political dissenters — and thus prevented us from characterizing Bolsonaro and his gang as fascists once and for all, that is no longer the case

1:

On its official website and its verified Twitter profile, the Brazilian Army recently honored and treated as a "martyr" Eduard Ernest Thilo Otto Maximilian von Westernhagen, a Nazi major who was decorated by Hitler and killed in Brazil by members of the Colina, a resistance group against the military dictatorship and its state terrorism.

The Nazi efforts were not only based on the idea of "ethnic cleansing", but also on the idea of "sexual correction". This venture exterminated about ten million people during World War II (1939-1945); of those, six million were Jews and the rest were homosexuals, Roma people and communists.

The tribute by the Brazilian Army to an officer decorated by the leader (the füher) of this monstrous movement is more than a disrespect to the memory of its victims: it is ill-concealed anti-Semitism.

I would love to know which members of the Jewish community who voted for Bolsonaro think of this tribute to the Nazi officer (many of whom even laughed at Bolsonaro’s insults against the quilombolas at the Hebraica club in Rio de Janeiro). But regardless of their thoughts, we already know what consequences the Nazi anti-Semitism had for European Jews in the early 1940s.

2:

Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister Sergio Moro — after being unmasked in the conspiracy against former President Lula and Brazilian democracy as a judge of Operation Lava Jato, which was denounced by The Intercept — decided to use the Federal Police to try to intimidate the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, editor of the prestigious news site, and to persecute me over a conspiracy theory.