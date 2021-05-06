Colombia burns amid authorities’ bloody crackdown on tax protestors

So far, 37 people have been killed by police, according to the NGO, Temblores. A further 90 people are missing, including two minors, according to statistics made public by the Colombian ombudsman’s office. The United Nations Human Rights Office has urged President Iván Duque’s government to remember its responsibilities towards citizens and to condemn the violation of human rights.

However, the current atrocities did not spring out of nowhere nine days ago – they were long warned about.

Colombians have lived through more than 60 years of conflict so violence has long been normalized. More than 300 social leaders have been murdered and there have been more than 50 massacres of defenseless civilians every year since the signing of Colombia’s peace agreement with Farc in November 2016. Incomprehensibly, the authorities are unable to tackle this dire situation.

With the indiscriminate and lethal targeting of violence towards citizens as they legitimately protest in the streets, a new red line has been crossed.

Firing at civilians

On 28 April (also known as #28A, the hashtag used to call the strike), unions, Indigenous groups, opposition politicians and civil organizations called for Colombians to take to the streets with one purpose: to protest against the tax reform bill that the then finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla had presented before Congress, which was considered profoundly unjust to ordinary citizens.