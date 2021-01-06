Four years later, Colombia's Peace Agreement advances at a snail's pace

Point 3: End of the conflict

This point is key because it sets out the roadmap to definitively end the war between the FARC and the Colombian Army. Likewise, it is the point that defined how the laying down of arms would be done and how the process of reincorporation of the ex-combatants would begin.

This point is the one that shows the most advancement. The first agreement, concerning ceasefire, was 100% executed. The second, which refers to the reincorporation of ex-combatants, has been implemented by 70%. The third, on security guarantees and fights against criminal organizations and behaviors, by 43%.

There is, however, a part of this point that is controversial: the reincorporation of ex-combatants. One of the most important achievements of the Agreement was the surrender of weapons by the FARC. However, the future of reincorporation remains uncertain. Ex-combatants, to date, do not have their own land, which puts the sustainability of their projects and their economic stability at risk. Moreover, a year ago the validity of the decree that created the reincorporation spaces, or ETCR, ended. In theory, the government was going to buy these spaces for ex-combatants, but this only happened with two of the 24 ETCRs.

By July 2020, 71.3% of ex-combatants were not linked to a productive project disbursed by the national government.

Since the beginning of the process of laying down arms to July 13, 2020, 250 ex-combatants have been killed, an alarming figure that emphasizes their vulnerability and lack of protection – a clear violation of the Agreement. Since March 24, when the government established a nationwide Covid-19 quarantine, more than 20 signatories have been killed.

Point 4: Solution to illicit drugs

Point 4 of the Agreement seeks to solve the problem of illicit drugs, which requires a new vision for the phenomenon of consumption, the problem of illicit crops, and organized crime associated with drug trafficking.

The report shows that, in the last two years, Colombia reduced its hectares of coca, but increased the productivity of cocaine. The hectares of coca decreased from 169,000 in 2018 to 154,000 in 2019, a difference of 15,000 fewer hectares, which confirms the break in the incremental trend that began in 2014. However, the potential production of cocaine hydrochloride increased by 15%, showing a higher degree of technification in production, meaning that a smaller amount of coca leaf is required to produce the same amount of cocaine..

According to the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), all regions saw a reduction in coca cultivation except for the Catatumbo region, with an increase of 24% in crops. This is important because Catatumbo was a region prioritized by the government in the post-conflict arena, but where no crop replacement initiatives were implemented.

The National Comprehensive Program for the Substitution of Crops for Illicit Use (PNIS) has progressed very slowly. It is worrying that, more than three years after its implementation, only 12% of subscribed families have a productive project. If the pace continues as it goes, it will take 139 years for families with individual agreements to have a productive project. The foregoing does not take into account the families that signed collective agreements and those that want to eradicate and that have not been linked to a replacement project.

Added to the uncertainty of these figures are the recent statements by the minister of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who has affirmed that violence in Colombia is due to illicit crops and that the solution is the return of glyphosate. This, in addition to going against the Agreement and the Constitutional Court, threatens the life and health of the populations and ecosystems where there are illegal crops.

That is why it is important to look at the forced eradication figures. By 2020, the goal of forced coca eradication was 130,000 hectares, 62% more than in 2019, which was 80,000 hectares. Thus, eradication activities at the head of the Public Force have increased in regions such as Catatumbo, Bajo Cauca, Putumayo and Nariño. The consequence: social conflict and violence have increased. The Land Observatory registered that four peasants and more than five indigenous people have died as a result of operations carried out by the Army and the Anti-Narcotics Police throughout 2020.

The above shows that there is no articulation between forced eradication policies, which should be the last resort when there is no will to eradicate in a concerted manner, and substitution programs, which opens the door to proposals such as Holmes Trujillo's to resume glyphosate spraying.