COP25: What are Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia doing?

Do you defend free thinking around the world? In democraciaAbierta, we fight against censorship, fear, fake news and manipulation, defending free thinking around the world. Donate and help us to defend free thinking here

The climate emergency is becoming increasingly relevant in political debates and news headlines. The short term prospects are catastrophic, apocalyptic even for many species, including the human race.

This issue is so pressing that militant movements pushing for action to stop climate change such as Extinction Rebellion are on the rise, as is Greta Thunberg’s campaign, that only 5 years ago would have appeared overly alarmist but is currently resonating with hundreds of thousands around the world.

Worries regarding the climate began to emerge in the 60s and later intensified with discussions about nuclear energy and the extinction of certain species. In 1992, an Earth Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro, where the issue acquired an international and multilateral agenda.

27 years later, when Brazil was to once again become a protagonist of the climate debate, the far-right climate change denying government of Bolsonaro was elected, and the COP25 was called off.

Chile saw an opportunity to gain relevance on the international stage and offered to host the event, however after the explosion of protests and social uprisings around the country that have been dealt with through the use of extraordinary force by the government and the army, Piñera decided to suspect the event.

Spain then offered to take its place, and thus on the 2nd of December, the UN Climate Change Summit began in Madrid, however Chile continues to provide logistical support. More than 25,000 participants from 196 countries are expected to attend, among them heads of state, activists, scientists, and business professionals.

According to the experts, in order to prevent irreversible damage, governments of the world must increase the Paris Agreement efforts fivefold if they wish for the world temperature to warm no more than 2 degrees over the following years.