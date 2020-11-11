Venezuela and the International Criminal Court: the case of Chief Prosecutor Bensouda

But there is more. When she was a prosecutor in Gambia, she participated in the repression against political prisoners. We denounced that case, which came to light two years ago when the dictatorship fell. The Truth Commission was then created, and several of the political prisoners denounced Fatou for having participated in the repression against them. She was also involved in collecting money in a bank in Dubai, Arab Emirates when she could not do so because she was a full-time official.

In short, she has not resolved a single case among the hundreds of complaints against Maduro at the International Criminal Court.

You said 120 complaints. Many international bodies claim that crimes against humanity have been committed. Are these antecedents, plus the six Latin American foreign ministers’ pronouncements, not sufficient to set in motion the International Criminal Court’s regulations and initiate Mr. Maduro’s trial?

Article 7 of the Rome Statute defines 8 international crimes as crimes against humanity. The Maduro regime has perpetrated all of them. There have been murders, forced disappearances, and crimes of apartheid due to the ethnic and racial segregation of the Pemón indigenous community in the municipality of Gran Sabana. We have countless political persecutions. The last one has just arrived in Madrid: Leopoldo López, a persecuted man for seven years. Like Antonio Ledezma, he was the mayor of Caracas.

We have the case of the crime of slavery. I did not believe that there was slavery, but there is a modern version of it. People earn less than a dollar a day. The maximum is 30 dollars a month. I, as a retired deputy of the National Assembly, do not even earn 30 dollars. I survive with other income, support from my family abroad, and doing private consulting. Otherwise, I could not support my family. There is also the deportation crime in San Antonio, Táchira, which occurred at the border in August 2015. There is the crime of sexual assault against protestors. In short, there are countless crimes pointed out in the international report.

According to the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute, only one victim is enough to prosecute a perpetrator. And these crimes are not subject to the statute of limitations. But this lady, given that her mandate ends in June of next year and that the new Prosecutor will be appointed to take office next year in December of this year, just lets time pass.

On the other hand, we have denounced and made what we call ‘the chronology of impunity,’ which includes all the complaints processed from April 7, 2014, to April 15, 2020, countless complaints. What she does is announce that she is going to review the case, but she never does.

Luis Almagro's report for crimes against humanity in Venezuela is four hundred pages long. 200 consist of legal nature and 200 of evidence. The Prosecutor's Office of the ICC has 350 employees. It could be done if one employee read about one page per year, but she simply uses the delaying tactic, thus violating due process. She resorts to extra-procedural arguments that compromise the Prosecutor and the Court itself as a whole because this instance was created to administer justice, not to cover up crimes.